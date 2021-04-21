Yarber, Hare make TSWA Class AA all-state basketball team Sullivan Central's Bre Yarber and Sullivan East's Jenna Hare were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class AA all-state basketball team Tuesday.

Northeast Tennessee grabbed a trio of spots on the 2020-21 Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state boys basketball teams, released Wednesday.

Science Hill’s Keynan Cutlip, Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley and University High’s Kaleb Meredith earned honors in their respective classifications.

Cutlip earned one of the 15 slots on the Class AAA team, which featured only four players chosen from a school in the eastern part of the state. One of the area’s most consistent performers, he averaged 19 points and three assists per game. The 6-foot-2 junior guard helped Science Hill win 25 games and reach the regional semifinals.

Bartley made the cut on the Class AA team. The 6-2 junior guard was an all-around threat for the Patriots, averaging 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, two 3-pointers and two steals per game. He helped Sullivan East advance to the Class AA sectionals.

State champion Greeneville placed juniors Jakobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield on the AA team.

Meredith made the Class A squad after a dominant season. The 6-1 senior guard averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and four steals per game, and he finished his career with 2,687 points — fourth on Northeast Tennessee’s all-time list.

North Greene’s Chriss Schultz also made the Class A team.

Former Liberty Bell Middle School standout B.J. Edwards of Knoxville Catholic made the Division II Class AA team.