Science Hill's Baylor Brock is the early leader in rushing yards in Northeast Tennessee this season.

The 6-foot, 195-pound senior has been a workhorse for the Hilltoppers. He has carried 86 times in five games, gaining 682 yards for an average of 7.9 per attempt. Brock also has four catches for 60 yards and has helped Science Hill to a record of 3-2.

Brock is second in the area with 11 touchdowns. Greeneville's Mason Gudger leads with 14 scores while also standing second in yards rushing. The Greene Devils' speedy running back has helped his team to a 5-0 start and a No. 1 ranking in the state in Class 4A.

Science Hill quarterback Jaxon Diamond, is the Northeast Tennessee leader with 1,007 passing yards. He has completed 67 of 130 passes with nine touchdown tosses, and went over the 3,000-yard mark for his career in last week's win over William Blount.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.