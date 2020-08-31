JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s height proved too much for Sullivan South during Monday’s nonconference volleyball match, a 25-13, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 Lady Hilltoppers win.
The Lady ’Toppers (8-1) got 11 kills and 10 aces from Sara Whynot. Star middle blocker Loren Grindstaff chipped in nine kills and five blocks.
“(South) really hustled in those last two sets and that’s what I expected out of them,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “Our setters can really get to the ball and our defense is pretty tough. They’re really trying to set everybody or run a quick offense.”
Science Hill’s dual-setter offense is hard to stop. Alyssa Neal had 20 assists, and Kinley Norris threw in 16 assists and nine digs.
Jesse Franks had 11 digs to power the defense.
The slow-starting Lady Rebels (2-1) found a groove in the third set, taking off on a 4-0 run and building as much as a 19-7 lead. Science Hill rallied and pulled within 21-19 before South finally put it away.
The Lady Rebels again started strong in the fourth, going up 4-0 before a 7-2 Lady Hilltoppers run gave them the upper hand for good.
“At this point in any other season, we’ve played like 35 matches with all of the matches, camps and tournaments,” South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “I’m grateful that we’re out here doing something, though.
“The juniors are great, but they have their moments when you see that they haven’t played varsity before.”
Lady Rebels libero Molly Williams put up the eye-popping stat of the night by racking up 40 digs. Allie Jordan contributed 10.
Outside hitter Katie Watson — the lone Lady Rebels senior — and Rachel Miller each had 12 kills. Izzy Musick threw in seven kills and Olivia Delung tallied 28 assists.
“I don’t have any size this year, but I do have some good passers,” Ratliff noted. “We honestly have been working on defense a lot this year. Sometimes I think we’re really tight and we just need to relax.
“We’ll get there, though. (Science Hill) is a great team and if we can get better by playing them, I’ll take it.”
TROUBLE AREA
The Lady Hilltoppers, whose only loss this season came against Anderson County in the gold division of the Cyclone Invitational, committed 15 services errors and 18 hitting errors.
UP NEXT
Science Hill travels to David Crockett on Tuesday for a Big 6 conference matchup.
South hosts Johnson County on Tuesday in its home opener.