BLOUNTVILLE — Service errors were the tale of the tape early on during Monday’s nonconference volleyball match inside the Dickie Warren Dome.
After shaking off the jitters, Science Hill defeated Sullivan Central 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16.
The Lady Cougars did not look the same after the match’s first few points, however. They lost star middle blocker Elaina Vaughan, a St. Francis (New York) commit, to a right ankle injury and she did not return.
Science Hill took full advantage, and senior middle Loren Grindstaff finished the night with seven kills, two blocks and eight aces.
“It felt really good to actually get out there and play somebody,” Grindstaff said.
With the Lady ’Toppers down 6-1 in the fourth set, a Grindstaff scoring stretch sparked a 8-0 run that put Science Hill back out front.
“That was huge,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “It was like a spark plug to get us going.
“Everybody was really nervous at first and everyone was serving it everywhere, but once they settled down, it was good.”
Outside hitter Sara Whynot led the Science Hill attack with 10 kills and four aces. Kinley Norris had 15 assists and Alyssa Neal added 13.
On defense, Jesse Franks recorded 18 digs and Lexi Kalogeros notched 11.
The Lady Cougars’ defense showed out during the third set, but without Vaughan the offense looked a bit lost at times. Seniors Taylor Wilson and Cassadi Cotter stepped up and played big roles in Vaughan’s absence.
“That is the definition of 2020,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “We’re getting thrown more curveballs, but I think that is a testament to how our girls are able to adapt to change.”
Central jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the third and pushed it all the way to a 20-12 advantage, in no small part the result of good defense.
“It was definitely a less-than-ideal situation,” Kemp said. “I think some nerves were out of the way after those first two sets. We were able to settle in a bit in the third set and got more comfortable. We were able to make some good plays.”
UP NEXT
Sullivan Central hosts another opponent out of the Big 6 Conference on Tuesday when Tennessee High comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. match.
Science Hill is in action Thursday at 6 p.m. at home against Dobyns-Bennett.