JOHNSON CITY — Beating the same opponent twice in the same season is tough, but it can be done.
What about six times?
The chances are slim, but Science Hill’s volleyball team has been defying odds all season. And the Johnson City squad did it again in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA title match.
The Lady Hilltoppers clinched a second consecutive regional crown with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 victory over West Ridge, their sixth win over the Lady Wolves this season.
“This is a relief, especially after having some adversity,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “The girls just rallied and got after it.
“West Ridge is a good volleyball team and they can beat anybody. Hard to believe we’ve beaten them six times.”
Science Hill also clinched a home sectional match on Thursday with a chance to go to state for a second straight season.
Sophomore Autumn Holmes led the Science Hill attack with a double-double of 16 kills and 10 digs, and Jordan Hallman threw in six kills and a block.
Maddie Fuller had a solid outing with three kills, three aces and 11 digs, and Olivia Kneisley contributed seven kills and eight digs.
Lexi Kalogeros spearheaded the defense with 23 digs.
Kinley Norris — who is still playing with a bad foot — notched 30 assists.
The Lady Wolves had a hard time finding an offensive rhythm, but Rachel Miller went for nine kills, Gracie Olinger had seven and Rylee Haynie added five.
Olivia DeLung contributed 19 assists, nine digs and six kills. Libero Allie Jordan had 21 digs and Marleigh Pendleton notched nine.
“What it boiled down to was that Science Hill just played a more solid game than what we did,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “We made more errors than they did. In big matches, it comes down to who plays a more solid, concise game and who cannot make errors.
“We made more errors in key situations.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Hilltoppers will be at home for Thursday’s sectional against Region 2 runner-up Hardin Valley for the right to go to Murfreesboro.
West Ridge must travel down the road to Region 2 champion Maryville.
“We played Maryville down at the Sunsphere tournament earlier in the season and we had a close match with them,” Kemp said. “We’ve looked at all the scenarios and we understand what is at stake.”
Maryville will be looking for a return trip to the mid-state. West Ridge is seeking its first appearance at a state tournament in any sport.
Match times are yet to be determined.