JOHNSON CITY — District tournament time is all about surviving and advancing.
Science Hill’s volleyball team did both Tuesday night in the District 1-AAA tournament.
The top-seeded Lady Hilltoppers gutted out a thrilling marathon victory over West Ridge, winning 23-25, 25-18, 31-29, 22-25, 15-11.
Science Hill secured a spot in Thursday’s finals along with a second straight regional berth. The Lady Wolves dropped into an elimination game against Daniel Boone on Wednesday.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “That was a barn-burner. I thought we both were dead in the water a couple of times. They don’t quit and we don’t quit. We both want it and that’s why you play.”
Both teams showed a lot of grit after each rallied from big deficits in almost every set.
In the first, West Ridge trailed 23-18 before reeling off seven straight points to nab the opening set.
The third set was the wildest part of the night, however. Science Hill trailed 19-10 and looked dead in the water, but the upperclassman leadership shown by Jordan Hallman, Kinley Norris, Maddie Fuller and Lexi Kalogeros helped rally their team to take the marathon third.
“That’s one of those that could’ve gone either way,” Cook said.
In the fourth, West Ridge again trailed big, 20-15, but almost unbelievably cranked out 10 of the next 12 points to send the match to the winner-take-all fifth set. The Lady Wolves, however, couldn’t pull out the magic for a third time in the fifth afer falling behind early.
Fuller recorded two aces to start the last set for Science Hill.
“Maddie played great and those two aces to start the fifth were huge,” Cook said. “We have to be ready for the long games almost every time out.”
The offensive and defensive numbers were eye-popping.
Sophomore Autumn Holmes led Science Hill with 26 kills, Hallman racked up 22 and Kinley Norris tallied 14. Norris also put up an impressive 59 assists to complete the double-double.
Kalogeros and Fuller were the stars on defense, finishing with 36 and 28 digs, respectively. Holmes also notched 16 digs.
Rylee Haynie slammed 17 kills and Rachel Miller had 11 for West Ridge. Olivia DeLung had 25 assists and 18 digs, and Marleigh Pendleton had 21 assists.
Defensively for the Lady Wolves, Allie Jordan had 38 digs and Ellie Snodgrass finished with 13.
“I can’t pick out a single individual on this team because all of them come in day in and day out,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “I thought everybody from the defensive side to the offensive side was good. It just boils down to that we had too many errors in the end.
“The growth and development in this program — even though we have a senior-laden program — has really shown.”
AT THE BUCK VAN HUSS DOME
In Kingsport, the Lady Trailblazers earned the right to play on with a convincing 25-20, 28-26, 25-19 win over Dobyns-Bennett inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Rylee Wines had a big night for Boone, tallying 36 assists and nine digs. Riley Brinn led the offense with 16 kills, and Kyleigh Bacon notched seven.
Shaylee Stanley tallied eight kills and five blocks for the Lady Trailblazers and Suzie Chapman finished with five kills and four blocks.
Boone libero Allie Davis recorded 21 digs. Emma Green had 18, Josie Jenkins 13 and Taylor Spears 11.
The Lady Indians (9-11) saw their season come to an end.
Whitley Maupin led D-B with 14 kills and 20 digs and Inari Phillips tallied eight kills. Dakota Vaiese finished with 27 assists and 17 digs, and Emma Anthony had 14 digs.
Boone goes to West Ridge on Wednesday for an elimination game set to start at 6 p.m.