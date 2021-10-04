JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s volleyball team opened its postseason journey in resounding fashion Monday night with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 win over Daniel Boone in the District 1-AAA tournament at the new Science Hill Gymnasium.
The Lady Trailblazers were playing their second match of the evening after eliminating Washington County rival David Crockett in a grueling five-setter.
“Boone was tired coming in, having played that big five-set match,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “You always worry whether it’s good to wait or to play and then be warm.
“We came out tough and took control pretty early.”
Autumn Holmes led the attack for the Lady Hilltoppers, tallying 15 kills with a blistering .750 hitting percentage. Jordan Hallman added 10 kills.
Kinley Norris had 25 assists and three kills, and Lexi Kalogeros had nine digs. Rylee Wines tallied 14 assists, Allie Davis had 15 digs and Emma Green had 11 digs.
“I feel comfortable with my team going up against anybody,” Boone coach Tennille Green said. “They have to have the confidence within them to do it. It can’t be a roller-coaster ride.
“And it’s district time. It’s time to put your big-girl shorts on and play some volleyball.”
Boone faces Dobyns-Bennett, which lost in five sets Monday at home against West Ridge, in an elimination match Tuesday at the Buck Van Huss Dome. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
The Lady Hilltoppers advanced to Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final against West Ridge. The loser drops into an elimination match Wednesday; the winner advances to Thursday’s finals.
“West Ridge is tough all around,” Cook said. “They’ve got a good, tough defense and they’re hard to find a hole on. They’re aggressive and run a good offense.”
BOONE EDGES CROCKETT
In the evening’s opener, the Lady Trailblazers pulled out a thrilling 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10 win. The Lady Pioneers led through the first 10 points of the first four sets, but Boone never quit.
“Boone and Crockett are big rivals and the match was going to go back and forth anyways,” Green said. “Crockett is a well-prepared team, but our team is never going to back down.”
The Lady Trailblazers used a strong start to the final game to put away Crockett (5-13).
“We started off four sets leading in the first 10 points and we haven’t done that all year long,” Crockett second-year head coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “If you don’t get that early push, especially in the fifth set, it’s tough. We knew how to apply pressure the entire match.”
Wines had a huge night for Boone, finishing with 48 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Riley Brinn tallied 23 kills, Kyleigh Bacon had 15 and Shaylee Stanley added nine kills and six blocks.
On defense, libero Davis showed the way with 33 digs. Emma Green racked up 27, Josie Jenkins 14 digs and Taylor Spears 13.
Sophia Gouge led the Lady Pioneers’ offense with 16 kills. Elizabeth Wheatley had 11 and Kylee Coggins 10. Kylee Coggins racked up 10 kills, 22 assists and 19 digs.
Ashlyn Dulaney racked up 26 digs, Brooklyn Dulaney tallied 16, Jenna Larkins added 12 and Gouge had 10 for Crockett.
“To see the defense make a commitment and make a switch over 15 or 16 matches is what we wanted all year long,” Hippenstiel said. “These kids want to work hard and they just need someone to care about them.
“The culture we’re building from the first to the second year is senior-driven. We’re taking it as a whole and even though we’re not getting the wins yet, it’s a culture change and I can see it coming.”