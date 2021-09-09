BLOUNTVILLE — Science Hill earned a sweep of team titles at the Big 9 Conference golf championships on Thursday at Tri-Cities Golf Club.
With all six golfers shooting in the 70s, the Hilltoppers won 298-304 over runner-up Elizabethton in the boys' match. Adding to the bounty, the Science Hill girls won 161-172 over Boone.
“Obviously I’m proud of both of our squads today with the way they played,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “The guys hung in there with an overall effort and the girls won the conference for the first time since 2013. The scores were close and I think the district tournament could have a surprise.
“I’m proud of the way our boys battled today. The girls have had to live a little in the shadows of the guys’ success, but they don’t complain and come to work. I’m really happy for them.”
John Cheek, an all-state golfer, led the way for the Hilltopper boys with a 1-over 73. Ari Madhok, Kipp Hambrick and McKibben Teal all come through with rounds of 3-over 75 to round out the scoring. Matt Hogan shot a 76 and Boone Hatcher added a 77 ,which didn’t count toward the team title.
Elizabethton also had four scores in the 70s with Caleb Tipton at an even-par 72. Chase Buck shot a 76, as rounds of 78 by Alex Gouge and Jacob Williams led to the Cyclones’ strong showing.
“They played well as a team. Caleb was right there where we expected,” Elizabethton coach Zach Ensor said. “It was a total team effort. All these guys gather around each other and encourage each other.”
Dobyns-Bennett edged West Ridge 310-311 for third in the team standings. Ethan Lawson with a 72, Sam Barbour with a 77 and Eli Murdock at 78 paced the Indians.
INDIVIDUAL MEDALIST
Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace shot a 2-under 70 to win individual medalist by one stroke over West Ridge’s Seth Robinette. Lovelace struggled at times with his putter, but his play off the tee and enough accurate approach shots put him in position for the low round.
“I hit the ball well and hit a lot of greens,” Lovelace said. “I didn’t make that many putts. I hit the driver good and hit a bunch of fairways. My irons were decent. I just hit a lot of greens and two-putted. With all the par 5s and short par 4s, it should have been easy, but I didn’t make as many putts as I would have liked to.”
Lawson and Tipton tied for third, one stroke behind runner-up Robinette. Daniel Boone’s Aiden Hyder and Science Hill’s Cheek tied for fifth at 73.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Rachel Smith came through with an 80 and Armita Kordamiri shot an 81 as the Science Hill girls took the 11-stroke win over the Lady ’Blazers. Elizabeth Walker and Diya Reddy added rounds for the Lady ’Toppers which did not count toward the team total.
Daniel Boone’s No. 1 player Elsie Lunsford matched Smith with her round of 80. Her sister, Haddie Lunsford, added a 92 for the team total. Molly Green and Zaylee Scheuerman also played for the Lady ’Blazers.
“Elise’s a strong golfer. She’s a junior and has progressed well all year,” Boone coach Hunter Chandley said. “I joked with her that I wanted her to shoot something in the 70s. Elsie and her sister Haddie can hopefully lead us where we want to go. Both of our freshmen also performed well since they’re new to this.”
The Lady ’Blazers were just one stroke ahead of the Dobyns-Bennett duo of McKenzie Haun and Samie Izallalen.
Tennessee High’s Maddie Simcox captured individual medalist with a 1-under 71 to finish nine strokes ahead of Elsie Lunsford, Smith and Green. Kirstyn Moore from West Ridge shot an 81 to finish fifth.