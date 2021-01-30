CHURCH HILL — Science Hill junior guard Keynan Cutlip capped off the last week of the month the same way he started it: with a game-winning bucket.
The Hilltoppers boys basketball team shook off a tie with a little more than a minute to go to pull out a 59-57 Big 7 Conference win over Volunteer on Saturday.
Science Hill (23-2, 10-0) extended its winning streak to 16.
DEFENSE GENERATES OFFENSE
The winning sequence really started on defense when Cutlip stepped in front of Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett and drew an offensive player control foul with 40.7 seconds left.
On the other end, Cutlip drove the lane, put up a shot that rolled off the rim. The ball fell straight back into his hands and his putback gave the ’Toppers the lead with 23.2 seconds to go.
The Falcons (9-10, 2-7) raced down the floor but didn’t get the best look, and Heath Miller’s wild 3-point attempt missed nearly everything as time expired.
“The thing that ended up winning the game were effort plays at the right time,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Keynan followed his shot and there was contact all over him. The charge he took on defense was huge, too.”
Keynan Cutlip also hit the game-winning 3 against Dobyns-Bennett last Monday.
FOR THE ’TOPPERS
Cutlip finished with 18 points, but Amare Redd carried the Johnson City crew all night. Redd finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting and a 5-for-8 effort from the free-throw line.
Redd also had nine rebounds — all in the second half — two assists and a pair of blocks, and Dalvin Mathes had seven assists.
Science Hill shot 24-for-49 from the field but committed 13 turnovers, including five in the fourth quarter.
“That’s our sixth game in 11 days and I think what we saw was a tired basketball team,” Coach Cutlip noted.
CAN’T GET OVER THE HUMP
After trailing by nine entering the fourth quarter, Volunteer stormed all the way back and had a chance at the end. The Falcons went up 54-53 with 4:07 left to play, their first lead since early in the game.
The Hilltoppers regained the lead, but Jon Wes Lovelace aced a 3-pointer off the inbound play to tie it at 57 with about a minute left.
“We never could get the ball with a chance to take the lead,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “We did have it when we were up one. They got the second chance down there with Cutlip the last possession.”
It should come as no surprise to anyone that Volunteer competed with the ’Toppers. On Dec. 14, the Falcons built a double-digit lead behind some great shooting before sputtering and losing 82-58.
“We didn’t take away the right things the last time and we got off to a great start,” Poe said. “It’s really easy to get sucked in and we opened the floor up too much, allowing their playmakers to get to the basket.”
Barrett led Volunteer with 11 points before fouling out on the crucial offensive foul. Heath Miller threw in 10.
Volunteer hit 23 of 52 shots from the field and 6 of 11 from the charity stripe. The Falcons had 10 turnovers.
MOMENT OF SILENCE
Before the game, a moment of silence was held in remembrance of Volunteer wrestling coach Scott Solomon, who died on Saturday.
Solomon and former Volunteer athletic director Jim Whalen started the school’s wrestling program from nothing. Through many fundraisers, Volunteer was finally able to afford its own mats after borrowing for some time.
In his time, Solomon coached Becka Stallard, who won the 148-pound weight class in 2015.
One of Solomon’s visions came to fruition last year when Volunteer hosted the region wrestling tournament.