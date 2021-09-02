JOHNSON CITY — A girls soccer match between a longtime champion and a first-year program begs to end up lopsided, and no one was surprised when it happened again Thursday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
For the second time in the past week, Science Hill methodically took care of West Ridge, claiming another 9-0 mercy-rule win in District 1-AAA play.
The five-time defending district champion Lady Hilltoppers led 5-0 at halftime before finally nailing the coffin on a Kayleigh Stocton goal in the 88th minute.
Megan Burleson recorded a hat trick for Science Hill, the junior collecting her third goal in the 52nd minute to up her team's advantage to 7-0.
Six players scored for Ron Kind’s polished squad, which did not allow a shot on goal all evening.
“I thought we started a little rusty but as time went on we began moving the ball a lot better,” Kind said. “And we were able to play a lot of players who don’t get a chance to get ample playing time. I think this will help build their confidence.”
SPREADING IT AROUND
Sophia Youngman started the scoring just 4½ minutes into the game, followed by goals from fellow seniors Claire Rountree and Taylor Jones.
Riley Jones, a sophomore like Stocton, produced a goal for a 4-0 edge in the first half. Junior Kinley Thompson banged one home to make it an 8-0 game in the 67th minute.
It all added up to a satisfying evening for the Lady Hilltoppers (5-1), who play Maryville, Farragut and Hardin Valley over the next three days in Knoxville.
“It’s always good to have a quality win like this,” Kind said.
“These girls all put in the practice time like everyone else and it’s good to get everybody significant time out there. We feel like all of these girls can step on the field and contribute, and I think that showed out here tonight.”
GROWING PAINS
The Lady Wolves (0-3-1), coached by Emily Robinette, were nearly able to take Science Hill the distance this time around but just came up short.
“It’s hard, but if I didn’t see improvement like I did tonight then I think I would be more discouraged,” Robinette said. “But I told the kids if we played like this every night, we’re going to win some games.
“Science Hill is topnotch. They’ve got a great program and they’re doing great things. Playing a team like this two games in a row makes us better.”