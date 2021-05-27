MURFREESBORO — Science Hill’s baseball team advanced to the seventh state championship game in school history Thursday afternoon with a 4-1 win over Siegel in the Class AAA tournament.
The Hilltoppers (33-9) will be looking for their fifth state title and the first since 1998 when they face Hardin County (29-7) in Friday’s championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. at Oakland.
Hardin County came through the bottom portion of the bracket with two wins over pre-tournament favorite Farragut. To reach the title game, Science Hill had to beat Siegel on its home field a second straight day.
“This hasn’t even hit me yet,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “I’m trying not think about it too much, just do what we’ve been doing and look at it as another baseball game.”
With the way the bracket worked out, the Hilltoppers scored a series sweep against Siegel. Starting pitcher Gavin Briggs threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run, two hits and three walks. He helped his cause at the plate with a two-run double in the first inning.
“I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to do both of those things,” Briggs said. “For me to go that long, it helped out our bullpen and how deep our bullpen is, it gives us a chance tomorrow. To be in the state championship game, it’s an honor and we just want to give our school and coaching staff a big win.”
Dustin Eatmon relieved Briggs and was facing the first batter in the seventh inning, when he was pulled for a 25-pitch limit so he would be available for the championship game. It put the pressure on Caleb McBride, who came in with a full count to start the seventh inning.
McBride arched back and threw a strike on the first pitch. He gave up a single on the next at-bat, but the Stars’ Steven Moss grounded into a double play to end the game.
“You know Dustin did his job well to get two strikes,” McBride said. “We had to make sure we had him available tomorrow and I had to make sure I put the ball where coach wanted it. It worked out well for me. It’s such an amazing feeling to play for a state championship. It’s something you will never forget.”
Edwards added, “It wasn’t exactly how we drew it up to have to bring in McBride with a full count. It’s a tough situation to come in there and execute a strike, but he did. That’s what he’s done all year, so I shouldn’t be surprised.”
OTHER STATISTICS
Conner Hyatt had an RBI double to score Jack Torbett in the third inning. After Siegel scored a run in the top of the five, Science Hill responded in the sixth with Nate Conner’s single to score Hyatt.
Hyatt was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Science Hill finished with seven hits, including a triple by Cole Torbett and a double by Jack Torbett.
The combination of Briggs, Eatmon and McBride gave up just three hits and four walks.
For McBride, it was the continuation of a great week for his family. His sister, Leah, had the clinching match for Science Hill to win the girls’ team tennis championship and the Torbett boys are his cousins.
“We have Cole and Jack, then Leah just wins the state in tennis,” McBride said. “It’s awesome for our family to be doing what we’re doing here. Everybody is so excited.”