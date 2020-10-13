MORRISTOWN — The Science Hill volleyball team hoisted the Region 1-AAA trophy for the first time since 2007 after winning a four-set match over rival Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night inside Isenberg-Siler Memorial Gymnasium at Morristown East.
The Lady Hilltoppers (27-4) were down 18-14 in the fourth set when coach Laura Cook called a timeout and preached that the ball should get to the middle.
Senior Loren Grindstaff answered the call.
Grindstaff took over in the game’s final stages and helped rally Science Hill for the 14-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-22 win.
The District 1-AAA tournament MVP ended up with 13 kills and nine blocks. Fellow middle blocker Jordan Hallman tallied seven kills and two blocks.
Freshman outside hitter Autumn Holmes picked up 13 kills for the Lady ’Toppers.
On defense, Jesse Frank had 20 digs to show the way, and Sara Whynot finished with 17 digs and six kills. Kinley Norris had 14 digs and 19 assists while Alyssa Neal finished with 13 digs and 23 assists.
IN THE SEMIFINALS
In the evening’s first match, the Lady Indians (20-8) played their way to a thrilling 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10 victory over Morristown East after being down a set after three and trailing most of the fourth.
The Tribe hung tough and reeled off five straight points to close out the fourth.
Following a shaky start to the deciding game, it was all Lady Indians as senior outside hitter Zoie Larkins took over and scored three of the final five points.
Whitley Maupin had a huge match with 18 kills, and Meg Maynor tallied 12 kills and Larkins finished with 16.
Dakota Vaiese had 27 assists and Jessie Odle came through with 25.
On defense, Rachel Falin led the way with 33 digs, Larkins finished with 25 digs and Hannah Day contributed 16.
Science Hill made fairly quick work of Jefferson County in the second semifinal, winning 20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16.
Grindstaff again led the way with 17 kills, Whynot had 12 and Holmes tallied 11. Whynot also finished with 12 digs and Lexi Kalogeros led the defense with 18 digs.
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett must travel to Region 2 champion Maryville on Thursday for its sectional match.
Science Hill earned the right to host Thursday’s sectional against Region 2 runner-up Farragut.
Both sectional matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.