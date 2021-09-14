KINGSPORT — Avenging an earlier loss, the Science Hill volleyball team stormed back to nab a four-set Big 5 Conference win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 26-24 victory gave the Lady Hilltoppers a season split with the Tribe and put them in the driver’s seat of the league standings.
“We’re really trying to clean things up and control the pace of the game,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We’re controlling what we can control on our side and limiting unforced errors.”
The fourth set unquestionably held the most drama: The Lady Indians led 19-11 at one point before the Lady Hilltoppers roared back.
Science Hill’s huge block combined with far too many D-B errors proved costly to the Tribe.
In the first set, Science Hill’s Kinley Norris got on a hot serving stretch and won seven straight points, including four on aces. The momentum didn’t last long, though. D-B burst out to a 5-0 start in the second game.
Science Hill fought back and took multiple one-point leads, but the Lady Indians got on a great service run that propelled them over the top.
“That run was definitely a momentum catcher,” Norris said. “I get a little nervous back there serving with all of the student sections looking at me.
“We got so much better blocking than the last time and we have more energy.”
Sophomore Autumn Holmes had 18 kills and senior Jordan Hallman 11 to lead the Science Hill offense. Norris had 42 assists with three kills and five aces.
On defense, Lexi Kalogeros had 19 digs, Holmes finished with 15 and Maddie Fuller tossed in 13. Hallman also recorded four blocks.
Whitley Maupin led the Lady Indians with 12 kills, Jordan Guthrie tallied 11, and Riley Brandon had eight, 13 assists and 13 digs. Dakota Vaiese also reached double digits, racking up 12 assists.
“We didn’t make much of a change defensively,” D-B coach Patrica Dygert said. “When they started running a fast offense, we couldn’t make the change quick enough.”
Libero Rachel Falin spearheaded the defense with 20 digs. Gracie Davis had 10.
“It’s nice to get them back here,” Norris said. “This really meant a lot because we had West Ridge up there scouting. This one meant a lot because it kept us in good position in the conference.”
