JOHNSON CITY — Back on the baseball diamond for the first time in over a year, Science Hill could not have asked for a better start to the season Monday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Hilltoppers blasted Big 7 Conference foe Cherokee 14-0 and just missed a combined no-hitter from pitchers Cole Torbett, Dustin Eatmon and Caleb Rogers.
“Cole did a really good job of commanding his pitches and coming after their hitters,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “I thought he worked really well when he got ahead today. He gave us a really solid three innings.”
Parker Bailey hit a bloop single to left field with two outs in the fifth inning off Rogers for the Chiefs’ only hit. Bailey was called out a few pitches later when the ball hit him and the game ended.
Torbett was credited with the win after throwing 52 pitches and striking out six.
Ashton Motte had a big day at the plate for the ’Toppers, going 2-for-3 with two singles and four RBIs.
Science Hill mashed out just six hits but had an additional 14 baserunners.The ’Toppers also were 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but Edwards expects his squad to get better as the season goes along.
“We had some good, timely hitting and we played through strikes,” he said. “Defensively, I thought we were pretty good, too. We have a few things here and there to clean up, but that will come.”
Chiefs starter Jackson Davenport was hit early and often. He took the loss after giving up 10 runs in 1 2-3 innings on 74 pitches.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday in the turnaround game in Rogersville. First pitch is at 6 p.m.