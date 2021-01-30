GRAY — It was apparent early on that Friday night’s boys basketball game at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium would not be a pretty one for Science Hill.
The ending to the first quarter, however, was picture-perfect for the Hilltoppers.
Amare Redd stole the ball at midcourt and emphatically dunked it, seemingly jolting the ’Toppers on to a 59-46 Big 7 Conference win over Daniel Boone.
“Boone had control early and we couldn’t score at all,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “I think that was a sign of things to come because we got that and then played through it. In the second half, we decided we were going to pick up the tempo.”
Redd finished with a game-high 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in launching Science Hill (22-2, 9-0) to its 15th straight win. Laithen Shingledecker and Keynan Cutlip each had 14.
Science Hill did not shoot the ball well, going 23-for-58 from the field and 10-for-21 from the line.
The Trailblazers (9-11, 2-8) had a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Science Hill opened the second on a 9-3 run.
Boone trailed by only four at the break but three straight turnovers led to easy buckets and the ’Toppers pulled away.
Breiydon Gilliam led Boone with 14 points, and Samuel Stroupe and Crowder Jones each finished with 13.
Boone shot 19-for-45 from the field and 6-for-12 from the charity stripe.
LADY ’TOPPERS PULL AWAY
After being up by only one point after one quarter, the Lady Hilltoppers used a quick barrage of three 3-pointers to open the second period on their way to the 50-28 win.
Nae Marion netted a game-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Jasmin Myers and Kiki Morrow each finished with 10 for Science Hill (15-9, 10-0), which forced 35 turnovers and held the Lady Trailblazers to 9-for-33 shooting.
Kyleigh Bacon scored 11 to lead Boone (1-16, 1-9).