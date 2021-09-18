JONESBOROUGH — In a thrilling finish, Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan saved her best for last and won the individual title on Saturday at the Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival.
Duncan ran second for the majority of the race but turned on the afterburners and passed Natalie Nery of Asheville, North Carolina, in the dying stages of the race.
Duncan covered the turn-filled but flat 5-kilometer course in 18:58.0, her second straight time breaking 19 minutes.
“I’ve been really happy with how my season has been going and it’s definitely good to see my hard work coming into play,” Duncan said. “I was happy with the way the race went. I was just trying to stay with the front pack and pace myself off of that.”
The Lady Hilltoppers were also victorious on the team side, scoring 61 points to beat Asheville by 14. Science Hill's other scoring members were Lara O’Neal (seventh, 20:21.1), Karly Wilhjelm (17th, 21:37.6), Alana Iglesias (19th, 21:43.5) and Sophie Wooten (20th, 21:43.6).
“I think our team is doing really well,” Duncan said. “We’ve had a lot of (personal bests) in the last few races and we’re really progressing well.”
Host David Crockett put together a strong showing to finish third with 86 points. Maggie Bellamy was the Lady Pioneers' top finisher, taking fourth place in 19:48.3.
Makaleigh Jessie’s fifth-place finish in 19:50.4 boosted Abingdon into fourth with 97 points.
Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington, making her season debut, looked rough in the later stages of the race and finished third in 19:41.4.
Other high notable finishers include Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery (sixth, 20:03.9), West Ridge’s Cara Taylor (eighth, 20:25.2) and Providence Academy’s Ashley Tuell (15th, 21:32.1).
FALCONS FLYING HIGH
The Abingdon boys squad is having a strong season.
Coming off a fourth-place finish at last week’s Knights Crossing in Salem, Virginia, the Falcons followed up their stellar performance with a team title in Jonesborough, scoring 55 points.
Senior Dylan Phillips eased to the individual title by a 42-second margin, covering the course in 16:29.2. He broke away from the pack before the first mile was out and consistently extended his lead.
“I just kind of did my thing out there,” Phillips said. “It wasn’t too hard and I didn’t really push it. I kept a good, steady pace that I knew I could keep.”
Abingdon — ranked first in VHSL Class 3 as of Saturday — got solid runs out of sophomore Jack Bundy (fourth, 17:24.7), junior Todd Pillion II (sixth, 17:29.7), freshman Gregory Poisson (15th, 17:45.5) and junior Bramley Childress (30th, 18:15.9).
“This is one of the best seasons we’ve had in our program’s history up to this point so far,” Phillips said. “We’ve got three main front-runners and everyone else is moving up right along with us.
“I think by the end of the season that we’ll be one of the teams to beat in the state.”
Science Hill was runner-up with 77 points. Sophomore Owen Johnson crossed in 17:11.2 to finish second and lead the Hilltoppers.
Volunteer’s Ethyn Council ran a 17:16.9 to finish a strong third lead the Falcons (135 points) to a fourth-place finish.
Other notable high finishers include Providence Academy’s Cole Thomas (fifth, 17:28.1), University High’s Braden Williams (seventh, 17:30.9) and Sullivan East’s Jacob Witcher (ninth, 17:38.0).
UP NEXT
The 30th edition of the Bristol Cross is next week at Steele Creek Park. According to Tennessee High coach Frankie Nunn, 47 high schools are in the day's field.
Fender's Farm is also serving as the host venue for the Big 5 Conference meet on Oct. 19.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. www.timesnews.net/site/app.html