BRISTOL, Tenn. — Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett combined for a pair of shutouts in the District 1-AAA girls soccer semifinals Tuesday night at the Stone Castle.
The longtime rivals will meet for the tournament championship Thursday at 6 p.m. The Lady Hilltoppers beat the Lady Indians twice during the regular season.
SETTING THE TONE
The second-seeded Lady Indians scored three quick goals to earn an early advantage in a 4-0 win over Tennessee High.
Blaire Barrett scored twice in the first 26 minutes to help the Lady Indians (13-4-0) get the measure of the Lady Vikings (5-8-2).
Barrett first scored in the ninth minute, booting the ball out of a pile in front of the Tennessee High goal. She then nailed a thunderous kick off a rebound in the 26th.
“It was touch and go on that first goal,” Barrett said. “The second one, it bounced off the goalie and I hit it to the opposite corner. It was exciting and made things good going into the second half, where we could work on some things and relax.”
While it was more relaxed in the second half, the first half was all attack mode. Emma True put the Lady Indians further in command with her goal in the 29th. London Taylor had a couple of near misses as D-B tried to extend the lead before the half ended.
The final goal came in the 76th when Kinzee Mounger scored off a penalty kick.
“Those early goals helped get us over the hump and put us in the driver’s seat,” Tribe coach Tony Weaver said. “Blaire is such a hard-nosed, bring-your-lunchbox type of player. She fought hard for those goals, wanted them and put them in the back of the net.”
With Tennessee High attacking more in the second half, Annabeth Parker, Maddie France, Caitlyn Wallace, Mia McLain and others helped preserve the shutout. Goalkeeper Ellie Nash had a pair of diving saves and later leapt for another key save with 26 seconds remaining.
“It was good for us. We were down a striker, but we proved we could still come out and score,” Nash said. “Everybody is desperate to still play so we knew in the second half they were going to come out hard. They worked their tails off, but our back line worked so hard and we all worked together.”
"JONES-ING" FOR A WIN
In a match that took only 42 minutes, the top-seeded Lady ’Toppers earned a 9-0 mercy-rule win over Daniel Boone.
Taylor Jones and Riley Jones accounted for four of Science Hill’s goals. Riley Jones, a freshman, was pressed into a bigger role after Claire Roundtree twisted her ankle during the match.
“We took in a couple of injuries and had to make some adjustments,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said as his team improved to 14-2-1. “Riley Jones stepped in and scored a couple of goals and her sister scored as well. Nora Pugh scored and we had quite a few girls step in and do a good job. I thought we moved the ball well and got a good result.”
Meggie Powell scored two of Science Hill’s first three goals. The others came from Sophia Youngman, Kinley Thompson and Pugh.
Youngman assisted Powell’s first goal, which came in the eighth minute. Megan Burleson, Katie Wilson, Hannah Laughlin and Thompson also recorded assists.
Abbie Williams made a diving save at the end of the first half to extend the match for the Lady Trailblazers. Seniors Raygan Sain, Sydnie Hatcher, Logan Miller and Sydney Clontz played their final match for Boone (7-7-2).