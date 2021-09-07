JOHNSON CITY — Losing a key player can hurt, but some teams seem to find a way to overcome it.
That was not the case in Tuesday night’s nonconference volleyball matchup between Sullivan East and host Science Hill. The Lady Hilltoppers rolled to the sweep, winning 25-21, 25-8, 25-19.
The matchup of squads near the top of their respective leagues should’ve resulted in an intriguing game, but it did not come to pass.
The Lady Patriots were without the services of do- it-all senior Riley Nelson, who was out with illness.
“Riley is an integral part of our offense, but you have to roll with the cards you’re dealt,” Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “Just because you’re missing a big part of our offense, you can’t just roll over and quit.”
The Lady ’Toppers seized momentum late in the first set, erasing a 16-16 tie by scoring four of the next five points. They carried that momentum into the second and stayed in control the rest of the way.
“East is good and they’re a good defensive team,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “It’s hard to find spots to put the ball down against them.”
Autumn Holmes led Science Hill with 14 kills. Jordan Hallman tallied 13 and setter Kinley Norris finished with six to go with 26 assists.
Maddie Fuller put the finishing touches on the match with her only kill of the night.
Olivia Kneisley’s 11 digs spearheaded the defense, and Lexi Kalogeros finished with eight.
“Our girls are really working on moving around more and Kinley is trying to work on being a weapon,” Cook said.
The Lady Patriots were led by Hannah Hodge’s nine kills and Jenna Hare’s eight. Hodge also had one block, and Mia Hoback chalked up 18 assists.
Hare and Carly Bradford both had 11 digs and Hayley Grubb finished with nine.
“Up to this point, we had been so defensively aggressive,” Graybeal said. “Tonight, we were defensively nonaggressive. It wasn’t just one person, either. It was everybody.
“Riley is so much of a vocal leader for us, and we did not have that tonight.”
The Lady Patriots return to action on Wednesday in a makeup game with Johnson County before an important Three Rivers revenge game on Thursday at Tennessee High.
Science Hill travels to West Ridge for a Big 5 matchup on Thursday.