Given a little bit more than a month’s notice to all competing teams, the Southern Conference cross country championships are set to take place on Saturday at the Georgia Premier Cross Country course in Macon.
The men’s 8-kilometer race is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the women’s 5K at 10:45.
Admission to the meet is free, but spectators are required to wear masks and/or facial coverings and will not have access to participants until after the awards ceremony.
RECAP AND LOOK AT HISTORY
On both the men’s and women’s side, Furman won last year’s meet for the seventh consecutive time in Johnson City. The individual titles were taken by Furman’s Ryan Adams and Wofford’s Hannah Steelman.
The Furman men — who are heavily favored again — will have a chance to match the second-longest winning streak in conference history should they be fortunate enough.
The Paladins could match East Tennessee State’s eight-year winning streak from 1978-85 and be well on the way to getting close to William & Mary’s 10-year streak from 1966-75.
The Furman women are currently tied with Appalachian State (1986-92) for the longest winning streak in conference history and, at least on paper, look to be the heavy favorite again.
WHAT ETSU BRINGS TO THE TABLE
In the season’s only meet at the the Newberry Invitational in South Carolina, the men and women swept the team titles and individual honors.
For the Buccaneer men, Matt Scarr notched his first collegiate win, taking the crown in an 8K time of 25:46.42, averaging 5:11 per mile.
Seth Bowden (26:21.48) capped off a one-two finish, while Gavin Cooper placed fifth in 26:45.79. The Bucs beat Anderson, 39 to 43, with Wofford (79 points) and The Citadel (92) capping off the top four teams.
Myles Stoots and Nathan Longfellow capped off the other two countable scores for the Blue and Gold. Stoots placed 15th (27:38.89) and Longfellow was 16th (27:44.98).
Lindsey Stallworth, who missed the entire 2019 season with an injury, dominated the 46-runner field as her time of 17:35.92 was an entire minute faster than her nearest competitor.
The Knoxville native averaged a 5:39.5 mile, marking her fifth career top-five finish.
In addition to her impressive showing, Friday also marked Stallworth’s first cross country race in 722 days. The women edged out Anderson by one point, as the Bucs had five runners finish in the top 14 en route to totaling 33 points.
Kiera Snyder, running in her first collegiate meet, placed fifth with a time of 19:26.94, while Lindsey Holliday — a SoCon all-freshman performer last season — placed seventh after crossing the tape in 19:43.01. Senior Heather Feuchtenberger turned in her best Buccaneer finish by placing 11th in 19:58.81 while freshman Rebekah Howard accounted for ETSU’s final score by coming in 14th at 20:19.09.