JOHNSON CITY — The Randy Sanders era at East Tennessee State came to an end Monday, just two days after the school’s winningest football season finished.
Sanders stepped down as ETSU’s head coach after four seasons, saying 33 years was enough of coaching and he wanted to devote time to his family.
“It’s time for me to retire,” Sanders said, stunning those in attendance at what was thought to be a season-closing news conference.
The 56-year-old Sanders’ tenure at ETSU wound up being just short of four years. His hiring was announced on Dec. 17, 2017.
“I’ve been coaching 33 years now and I’ve tried to make the players I’ve coached a huge priority,” he said. “And now it’s time for me to go make my own family a little bit more of a priority. I’m looking forward to what’s next. I’m looking forward to spending time with my wife who’s been absolutely phenomenal for 33 years. It’s really only been like 16 because I’ve been gone for half of those years. I’m looking forward to spending time with my daughters. I’m looking forward to teaching my grandchildren how to fish.”
ETSU finished 11-2 after losing to North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals. It was Sanders’ best season with the Bucs and it turned out to be the winningest season in school history.
Sanders told his players the news on Monday morning. ETSU athletic director Scott Carter said a national search has already begun to find a replacement.
“I am going to miss being a coach,” Sanders said. “I’m going to miss Saturdays, but I can get an adrenaline rush some other way.”
Sanders finished his ETSU career with a 26-17 record with two Southern Conference championships and two FCS playoff appearances. He’s the only ETSU football coach to be SoCon coach of the year twice. He had previously coached at Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State and was part of national championship teams at Tennessee and Florida State.
“This is the shortest stay I’ve had in my four stops, but I’ve probably enjoyed my four years here more than any other stop,” Sanders said.
After the Bucs’ season ended in Fargo on Saturday, Sanders already knew his plans. He hadn’t shared them with many people and when the reality of it hit him, he got a bit emotional.
“It was very surreal walking off the field knowing that was the last time I was ever going to walk off the field after a game,” he said.
Despite his relatively young age and good health, Sanders said he didn’t anticipate ever returning to coaching.
Sanders’ original contract at ETSU was for four years. Two years ago, ETSU signed him to an extension that was to run through the 2023 season. The school was working on another extension when he decided to retire.
“You know you’ve done the right thing when you kind of make a decision and go to sleep and you sleep like a rock, and I have slept like a rock for two nights now,” Sanders said. “I know I’m truly at peace and I’m truly comfortable with what’s going on.
“I have worked to live; I haven’t lived to work. I have loved my work. I loved coaching. There’s a lot of life out there outside of football and I’m looking forward to some of it.”