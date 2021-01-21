JOHNSON CITY — Most football coaches will tell you preseason polls don’t mean a thing, but East Tennessee State’s Randy Sanders is hoping his team was watching when the Southern Conference released its predictions earlier this week.
ETSU was picked to finish eighth out of the nine schools.
“I hope they pay attention to it,” Sanders said Thursday during the SoCon’s virtual media day. “Does it matter? No. It doesn’t matter. But I hope they play with a little chip on their shoulder or they can go out and try and prepare with a little chip on their shoulder. We feel like we’ve got a chance to have a pretty good football team. How good remains to be seen.”
The SoCon is playing a “spring” season with eight conference games after postponing league play in the fall as the coronavirus epidemic worsened. It all begins Feb. 20.
ETSU hasn’t played a football game since Nov. 23, 2019 when a 38-0 loss at Vanderbilt ended a 3-9 season.
The difference between the last two seasons for the Bucs was a stark one. In 2018, they went 6-2 in the conference, claimed a share of the league championship, cracked the FCS Top 25 and made the playoffs. All six of those SoCon wins were by a touchdown or less. That team figured out how to win.
In 2019, the SoCon record was 1-7, good for dead last.
“Obviously the final record wasn’t what we wanted, but we felt like we had a pretty good football team last year,” Sanders said. “We just found new and creative ways to not win games at the end.
“It was nice to win them all the first year. It really sucked to lose them all last year. We’ve got to find ways to make plays at the end of the games, there’s no question about it.”
That championship team was picked to finish eighth. The last-place team was picked third.
“Preseason polls typically are based on what happened last year,” Sanders said. “Hopefully our team will use our preseason rankings as a little bit of motivation, but it doesn’t matter. It’s all a matter of what you do on Saturday and what the final score is. And then what you go out and do the next Saturday. It’s one game at a time, one week at a time.”
QUARTERBACK UPDATE
Sanders gave an update on his team’s quarterback situation, although they’re not deep enough into preseason practice for him to make a call on which one will be the starter.
Cade Weldon, Tyler Riddell, Cade Larkins and Brock Landis are vying for playing time. Weldon missed all of last season with a broken collarbone. Riddell saw action as a true freshman. Larkins is a highly decorated freshman from David Crockett High School. Landis is a junior college transfer.
They will be vying to replace Trey Mitchell, who saw most of the action at quarterback for the Bucs in 2019 but decided to transfer after the season.
“You’ve got to get one guy ready,” Sanders said. “Hopefully within the next week or two we’ll be able to kind of hone down on who’s that one or two guys it’s going to be. It’s going to be a tough decision. I think we’re going to have to do that for the good of our team going forward, just figure out who it’s going to be, let the team kind of rally around them and then get that guy as many reps as possible.”
DEEP BACKFIELD
Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors have proven to be a pretty good one-two punch at the tailback position when they’re both healthy.
With Saylors nursing injuries in 2019, Holmes got more work and responded with a stellar season. He led the SoCon with 1,905 all-purpose yards, including 1,143 on the ground.
Sanders says adding some newcomers to the mix has made tailback even more of a position of strength.
“I expect Quay to continue what he’s done the past two years,” Sanders said. “He’s been very consistent. He’s done a great job. We’ve got some good players at that position. Jacob Saylors, hopefully getting him back healthy. He battled through a number of injuries last year, especially late in the year. Quay had some big games toward the end of the year. We needed him to have big games because we didn’t have a backup so he got all the work and did a great job with it.
“Honestly right now, we’re probably four deep, maybe pushing five deep at tailback.”
COVID SEASON
Seeing how many college football games were postponed in the fall and how COVID-19 testing has affected basketball, Sanders knows this will be a challenging season. He’s expecting it to test teams’ depth unlike any other has before.
“This is going to be a season where you’re going to need everybody,” Sanders said. “Typically you’re worried about red-shirting people. You’re trying to stay healthy, but you’re not dealing with COVID. You’re not dealing with contact tracing and things like that. I think this is going to be a year that, as I’ve told our guys, ‘You may be the fourth-team left tackle and think you’re not going to play. And you’re one evening of COVID testing and contact tracing away from being a starter.’ So everybody’s going to have to be ready.
“I think it’s probably going to be fun season. It’s going to be unique. It’s going to be challenging. But I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing eight games.”