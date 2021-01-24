JOHNSON CITY — Jasmine Sanders provided plenty of offense for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on a day when the Bucs were otherwise defensive-minded.
The redshirt junior transfer scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Bucs' 58-48 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday at Brooks Gym. Her previous high was 21 points at Troy, while her effort Sunday came on just 13 shot attempts.
Hard to stop inside and outside, Sanders took advantage in hitting 10 of 12 free-throw attempts. The Bucs finished 20-for-24 at the line.
“It was important for us to get a win and I was going to do whatever it took to win,” Sanders said. “I see myself as a scorer, so anytime I shoot the ball, I have to see it go through the net. The more I see it go through the net, the more likely I’m going to keep putting them up.”
Her offensive performance was spectacular, but defense carried ETSU (3-9, 1-4) much of the day. The Bucs forced 18 turnovers and held the Lady Spartans to 27% shooting (14 of 52) from the field — just 13% (2 of 16) from 3-point range — in avenging Friday's 56-53 loss to UNCG.
“We ran four different presses throughout the game,” ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said. “We changed defenses every dead ball, after free throws, after timeouts. Our energy was contagious. Even if we didn’t get a steal, we were disrupting their offense. They were never able to really find a rhythm.”
The Bucs scored the first six points of the game and held a 15-12 lead after the first quarter.
ETSU got more rebounds and 50-50 balls in the second quarter and had pushed its lead to double digits at the 2:39 mark. The Lady Spartans missed 12 straight shots at one point and managed just six second-quarter points against ETSU's defense, and the Bucs took a 27-18 lead into halftime.
They led 38-32 going into the final stanza before back -to-back treys by Carly Hooks and Sanders pushed advantage to 14. UNCG (3-11, 1-4) rallied to get within seven when a timeout was called with 47 seconds left, but Kaia Upton closed it out at the free-throw line.
Upton finished with 10 points and four assists. Starting center Jakhyia Davis pulled down 12 rebounds for the Bucs.
“Kaia is so tough. She’s playing with a little bit of an Achilles (injury),” Ezell said. “She pressed and pushed and defended her heart out. I don’t liken it to a war or anything like that, but she’s a warrior for this team. She’s an unsung hero and I was glad to see her see have some success.”
Khalis Cain had a couple of old-fashioned three-point plays in the closing minutes and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNCG. Cece Crudup had 12 points but shot just 4-for-19.
NEXT UP
ETSU will play another weekend series, hosting Western Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.