BRISTOL — After a two-decade absence, the Pro Stock Motorcycle class will be returning to Bristol Dragway for next week’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Three-time champion Angelle Sampey had her own absence from the sport due to sponsorship woes, but she has persevered and will be one of the favorites to win her category at Thunder Valley.
“I can’t remember much about the last time other than that was when they raced the Top Fuel versus Funny Cars,” Sampey said during a Zoom call to promote the upcoming race. “I’m looking forward to race the bike there, to see the fans we haven’t seen in a while. It’s an opportunity to be in an area where they haven’t seen Pro Stock bikes in a while.”
Sampey, 51, has an impressive list of accomplishments. Her 44 wins are the most for any female racer, and she’s just one behind Dave Schultz for the most all-time wins in the Pro Stock Motorcycle category.
Earlier this season, she became a member of the esteemed 200-mph club, reaching the speed on her Vance & Hines Suzuki at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen for me,” she said. “Last year, I was struggling to get the speeds that (teammates) Andrew (Hines) or Eddie (Krawiec) were getting. I wasn’t there no matter what I did. There were some things different on the bike like the exhaust.
“This year, I had no excuses, and I wondered if it was going to happen. We had gone testing at Orlando before Gainesville and the bike was so fast, I couldn’t mentally keep up with it. I was scared of it, and didn’t think I could ride it. I didn’t want to go 200 mph on this motorcycle. We got to Gainesville and everything came together.
“The Gainesville track is so long with the shutdown, so I didn’t have anything to fear about getting it stopped. I rode it the best I could and didn’t even think I was going 200 mph. After the fear and adrenaline rush settled down, I was very excited.”
The Louisiana racer has since gone 202.03 mph and is enjoying a strong season, currently second in the Camping World standings, 17 points behind leader Steve Johnson. Heading into this weekend’s race at Dallas, she has plenty of momentum, beating Joey Gladstone in the final of the last race, the NHRA Carolina Nationals at Charlotte.
After missing out on wins with fast bikes at Indianapolis and Reading, Pennsylvania, she had added pressure to win at Charlotte with her hometown still suffering the effects from Hurricane Ida. In addition, her run against Gladstone came after seeing him in a nasty crash with teammate Cory Reed, which left Reed with a broken leg.
“I knew there were more races for the year, but I wanted to bring it home while the pain was still being felt in my hometown,” Sampey said. “I wanted to bring some joy instead of, ‘Hey, I finally won one.’ I was able to get it done and an extremely emotional day after watching Cory go down. He is a good friend, a former teammate of mine, and there was my concern for him.
“Now I have to drive the bike down the race track after seeing that. That was difficult to do and then race three tough competitors, especially Andrew, who happens to be my crew chief. Then I’m going against Joey, knowing he wants to win for himself and Cory. He was winning the race, when all of a sudden he disappears and my win light comes on. I was emotionally torn, happy for what I accomplished but guilty for taking that away from Joey. After things calmed down, you understand it’s meant to be and my team worked their tails off for it.”
CELEBRITY DRAG RACE
Bristol Dragway hosted a celebrity drag race to promote the upcoming race on Wednesday afternoon.
Photographer Earl Neikirk won the 32-driver elimination that included local media, ETSU baseball coach Joe Pennucci, NASCAR crew chief Chris Carrier, city officials and law enforcement. Neikirk defeated David Dobson from MotorMania television in the final round. WCYB meteorologist Ricky Matthews earned the trophy for reaching the highest speed at 84.10 mph in the Chevrolet Malibu cars used for the event.