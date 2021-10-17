BRISTOL, Tenn. — Angelle Sampey emerged as the winner in an all-female Pro Stock Motorcycle final Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
Sampey, a three-time world champ, outran Karen Stoffer in the first NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle race at Bristol in 20 years. And she did it after starting her day with a migraine.
“I took some Tylenol. I have prescription migraine medicine, but I can’t take it when I’m racing,” Sampey said. “But when the helmet goes on, it’s 100% focus and vision.”
The 51-year-old’s focus was on target with a strong day, including the final run.
“That was a heck of a race in the final,” Sampey said.
The win was Sampey’s second this season and the 45th in a career that started 25 years ago in Denver.
“I’ve been out here for so long and now I’m really learning to appreciate everything,” Sampey said. “I just never know when it’s going to be my last.”
The final was the third championship meeting between Sampey and Stoffer, the latter making her 25th final-round appearance. Sampey has won two of their head-to-head finals battles.
Thunder Valley lived up to its billing, challenging the competitors from start to finish down the dragstrip.
“This track made me feel very, very small,” the 5-foot-1 Sampey said. “I have never, never been so excited to finish a race.
“We love Tennessee and we love Bristol and I love winning.”
Sampey beat teammate Andrew Hines in the opening round and defeated Chris Bostick in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Sampey put up a 194.18 mph run to eliminate teammate Eddie Krawiec before taking on Stoffer.
FIRST LIGHTS WINNER
Sunday was a big day for Pittsburgh’s Ronald Tornow.
Tornow beat Steve Johnson to win his first elimination-round event in the opening round of the motorcycle class, seeing the winner lights light up for the first time in his career.
“It’s unbelievable,” Tornow said. “We’ve worked so hard since we started our independent team.
“This is the most amazing thing in the world.”
Tornow advanced to the quarterfinal round before losing to Stoffer in the semifinals.
GRAY WINS PRO MOD
In the Pro Mod division, J.R. Gray took the championship after knocking off top qualifier Rickie Smith — the winningest NHRA driver in the division — in the opening round.
Gray defeated Mike Salinas, who later won the Top Fuel race, in the semifinals and beat Jose Gonzalez in the final with a 5.699-second run at 250.64 mph.
Gonzalez’s second-place finish was enough to clinch the season championship.