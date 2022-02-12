JOHNSON CITY — So much for momentum.
One game after breaking a five-game losing streak, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team lost again, suffering a 77-73 setback against Samford in a Southern Conference game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
It was just the Bulldogs’ second victory over ETSU, which had won the last 12 meetings and held a 16-1 record in the series. The Bucs (13-14, 5-9) are in danger of having to appear in one of the play-in games at the conference tournament.
“Same old story,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We just can’t get stops.”
As was the case during the five-game losing streak, the Bucs had chances down the stretch but just couldn’t make enough things happen. Their last field goal came with 4:56 left when Charlie Weber’s three-point play forged a 68-68 tie.
With Samford (16-9, 6-7) ahead 75-73 in the closing seconds, Ques Glover drove the lane and had his shot blocked by ETSU. A goaltending call left the Bulldogs up 77-73, and ETSU’s Jordan King was called for a technical foul for his reaction.
Glover missed both free throws, however, giving the Bucs a slight chance with 13.9 seconds left.
They raced upcourt, but Ledarrius Brewer threw up a 3-pointer that was off the mark and the Bulldogs escaped.
“We know we’ve had a tough season,” Oliver said. “The fact that we’re talking about one-possession games, we’re capable.
“This is about toughness. Down the stretch getting one more rebound, a free throw blockout, getting one more rebound. We’re not going to pack our bags up.”
FIRST LEAD
Samford led the entire first half and took a 42-38 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Bucs hung around and went on an 11-0 run midway through the second half to grab their first lead, 51-48, on a 3-pointer by King.
From that point there were three ties and two lead changes.
BY THE NUMBERS
All five ETSU starters scored in double figures, led by King’s 19 points. He made 4 of 7 3-point attempts and added five assists. Ledarrius Brewer had 12 points, Ty Brewer and David Sloan added 11 apiece and Jaden Seynour had 10.
Samford won the rebound battle 35-27 and got 38 points in the paint.
Glover led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Jermaine Marshall and Jaden Campbell scored 15 apiece and Logan Dye had 14.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at Mercer on Wednesday and at The Citadel on Saturday.