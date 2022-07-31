After four years at the helm, J.W. Salyers has resigned as coach of the Wise Central baseball program.

Salyers’ teams were a combined 36-23, including the 2020 season in which no games were played because of the coronavirus pandemic followed by a shortened 2021 season.

