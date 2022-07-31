After four years at the helm, J.W. Salyers has resigned as coach of the Wise Central baseball program.
Salyers’ teams were a combined 36-23, including the 2020 season in which no games were played because of the coronavirus pandemic followed by a shortened 2021 season.
The Warriors went 9-3 in 2021 and 17-7 last season when they made a run to the Region 2D semifinals.
Salyers said Sunday his decision to step aside was based on his need to spend more time with his family.
“It's time for me to be home more,” he said. “The year-round responsibilities, demands of coaching in high school now limits the time coaches get with their families.”
Salyers has been involved with baseball for most of his life. An all-state pitcher at Pound, he played at Walters State before spending six years in the Montreal Expos farm system.
He coached baseball at Castlewood from 2003-07 before spending four seasons at Powell Valley. When Powell Valley consolidated with Appalachia to form Union, Salyers coached the Bears from 2012-18.
He then took over the Central program.
“The communities of Pound and Wise have been overly supportive of the baseball program during my tenure,” Salyers said of his stay at Central. “The facilities at Central are second to none in Southwest Virginia.
“The players in the program, both past and present, have worked as hard as any players I've been associated with. They are great young men. It is a prime coaching job and I feel grateful for getting the opportunity to hold that position.”
Salyers left the door open for a possible return to the sport he loves.
“I've learned to never say never, so I don't know if I will ever coach again,” he said. “For now, though, it is time for me to step away and enjoy the success of the program as a fan.”
