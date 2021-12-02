Salyer resigns volleyball post, named associate AD at UVA Wise

WISE — Kristen Salyer has resigned as UVA Wise’s volleyball coach, but she is staying with the school’s athletic department.
An announcement released by the school Thursday stated Salyer is leaving the volleyball program to accept the position of Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development.
In her new position, Salyer will aid student-athletes in balancing academic coursework and athletic competition. She will also oversee community outreach and develop career services and life-skill programming for student-athletes.
“I am looking forward to serving all of our student-athletes in a different capacity,” Salyer said in the release.
Salyer will also continue in her UVA Wise athletic roles as senior women administrator and as advisor of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
UVA Wise Athletic Director Kendall Rainey said Salyer is a perfect fit for the position.
“I am excited about this opportunity for Kristen and our athletic department,” Rainey said. “She has a strong passion for UVA Wise and our students as well as NCAA Division II.”
Salyer, a former star volleyball player at UVA Wise and Gate City, coached the Cavaliers volleyball program for 10 seasons. Her teams compiled an overall record of 69-207.
According to the release, UVA Wise has started a nationwide search for the school’s next volleyball coach.