Salyer resigns softball post at Rye Cove

RYE COVE — After a decade at the helm of the Rye Cove softball program, Britney Salyer has resigned the post to take a teaching position in a neighboring county.
Salyer confirmed recently she has accepted a teaching position at Central High School in Wise County.
“I feel like it’s time for a new path and I am grateful for a new opportunity in Wise County Schools,” Salyer said. “I have enjoyed many years at Rye Cove and look forward to my next adventure.”
Salyer, a former star athlete at Rye Cove and a hall of famer at UVA Wise where she played softball and volleyball, coached the Lady Eagles softball program for 10 years.
Last season was one of the team's most successful campaigns under Salyer.
After the 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic and a dismal 2-11 season in 2021, Salyer led Rye Cove to a 15-9 mark with six freshmen starters.
Rye Cove defeated Twin Valley in the opening round of the Region 1D tournament before falling to Lebanon in the regional quarterfinals.
Salyer guided the Lady Eagles to a share of the Cumberland District championship in 2018 and to a Region 1D appearance in 2019.
“I will miss my players and students very much and wish them all the best,” Salyer said.
THE PAST AND FUTURE
Salyer has been involved in sports for most of her life.
The coach was a top multiple-sport star in Rye Cove before playing both softball and volleyball at UVA Wise.
When she completed her collegiate softball career in 2009, Salyer held 11 school records including triples (23), home runs (31), slugging percentage (.601), total bases (659), at bats (659), games started (208), games played in a season (59), games started in a season (59), triples hit in a season (7), home runs in a season (11), and season slugging percentage (.759).
Additionally, Salyer ranks second in the UVA Wise record book in games played (208) and third in RBIs (127), hits (226) and doubles (31).
Salyer owns four UVA Wise volleyball school records that include total digs (2,068), digs in a season (1,047), season digs per set (7.17) and digs in a match (52).
Salyer said she’s not sure if she will be involved in coaching at Central.
Her sister, Lucindy Lawson, is the volleyball coach at Wise Central.