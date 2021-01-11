WISE — The Virginia-Wise women’s basketball team had a good Monday and the Cavaliers didn’t even play.
UVA Wise received votes in the D2SIDA Southeast Region rankings — the first time since the school joined the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference that the program has been so recognized — and Cavaliers sophomore guard Nia Vanzant was named the SAC player of the week.
UVA Wise is on a four-game winning streak, including a pair of contests last week in which Jamie Cluesman's team won by an average of 24.5 points.
In those two games, Vanzant had 25 points, six rebounds and three steals in a win over Mars Hill and 21 points, four rebounds and two steals in a victory over Coker. She shot 19-for-29 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
Vanzant, a Murfreesboro native, leads the Cavs with an average of 16.8 points a game, which ranks fifth in the SAC. She joined teammate Meg Crawford, a redshirt junior from Blountville, as SAC honorees this season.
The Cavs rank fifth nationally in scoring at 87.2 points per game.
Three SAC teams — No. 2 Tusculum, No. 4 Carson-Newman and No. 6 Catawba — are ranked in the D2SIDA poll, which is led by Lander.