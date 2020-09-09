SAC commissioner: Conference must decide on basketball season by the end of the month

The South Atlantic Conference will have to decide by around the end of the month if it wants its winter sports season to begin in November as it normally does or postpone it until after the first of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference’s commissioner said Wednesday.
“We really can’t go past the end of September,” SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said Wednesday in a conference briefing via Zoom. “We’re going to have to decide within the next couple of weeks if we want to start in November or December or wait until after the first of the year.”
Britz said the NCAA DII conferences, including the SAC, have asked the NCAA to postpone the division’s national basketball tournament from mid-March to the end of March in order to give conferences a couple more weeks to complete their regular seasons.
If that happens, Britz said schools could finish out their current semester and not have to worry about having basketball teams on their campuses for games until January. He said teams could have the first two weeks or so of the first of the year for their final preseason practices before starting play in mid-January.
The NCAA board met this week, but took no action on the DII request.
OTHER SEASONS
Britz said the SAC plans call for the fall sports of football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and field hockey to be played in the spring as well as the regular spring sports season.
Once a final decision is made regarding basketball and other winter sports, the commissioner said the SAC can begin working on a scheduling matrix for the 13-member conference, which includes area schools Carson-Newman, Virginia-Wise, Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial and Mars Hill.
Britz said he hopes the schedules for each sports season can be staggered as much as possible. But he said there will likely be some crossover among the sports.
Sports such as football and soccer would have difficulty being played in January and February.
Staggering seasons would help alleviate pressure on sports staffs of the SAC’s member schools, Britz said. And the conference will do as much staggering of schedules as possible.
The goal heading into next year is to make sure every student-athlete and every sport has a chance to play amid a pandemic.
“We will try to do everything we can to participate in the spring,” Britz said. “It’s not going away. We just have to figure our how we can co-exist with this virus and try to get back to some sort of normal as best as we can.”