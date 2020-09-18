ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Atlantic Conference basketball is a go for November.
On Friday, the SAC announced that competition for its men’s and women’s teams may begin on Nov. 21. Full team practices may begin Oct. 22.
The start dates for the NCAA Division II league’s other winter sports — indoor track and field, swimming and diving and wrestling — will be left to each institution’s discretion.
“While we realize we are not out of the woods completely, the pandemic situation has improved and we feel confident in our abilities to allow our student-athletes to compete in a safe environment,” Dr. Maurice Scherrens of Newberry, chair of the SAC Presidents Council, said in a release. “Starting basketball will be a good opportunity for us as a league to test out our protocols and procedures to make sure we are fully prepared for fall, winter and spring sports to be played during the 2021 spring semester.”
SAC basketball teams will play a 20-game league schedule with the option to play an additional two nonconference opponents.
“Our schools have been able to conduct in-person classes and practice activities this fall, and while there have been positive cases and other issues, they have been able to manage them effectively,” SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans is still our top priority, but we are confident that we can begin playing some basketball games in November and prepare for all of our sports to compete in the spring semester.”
SAC leadership will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state and local developments and provide updated revisions as more information is available, including as restrictions on fan attendance at games.