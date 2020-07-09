CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove athletics has a different look heading into the 2020-21 school year.
The Eagles have a new athletic director, a new baseball coach and new coaches for their track teams.
BERRY TAKES OVER AS AD
Michael Paul Berry, who pulled double duty as Rye Cove’s boys basketball and baseball coach for several years, moved into the athletic director’s position.
Berry resigned his baseball coaching duties upon assuming the AD spot but is keeping his position as boys basketball coach.
The new AD faces more challenges than just the upcoming sports seasons.
The coronavirus pandemic leaves Berry and his coaches shouldering a different load. They must adhere to health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Control and Prevention and the VHSL to protect their players as well as themselves during the new school year.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority in regards to summer workouts and activities,” Berry said Thursday. “We are following all guidelines set forth by the VHSL and will continue to do so until we receive further instructions.”
Nevertheless, Berry is ready to hit the ground running.
“It’s an exciting opportunity,” he said. “I’m excited about serving the student-athletes and the coaches and the community in making our programs as competitive as they can be.”
Rye Cove’s basketball coach since the 2008-09 season, Berry took charge of the baseball program in 2014.
He also served as an assistant coach for Rye Cove’s football program from 2007 to 2014.
BASEBALL PROGRAM
Eli Sutherland, a former Dobyns-Bennett star and assistant coach, is the new baseball coach of the Eagles.
Sutherland graduated from D-B in 2012 and played two years at shortstop at Walters State, where he had a .364 batting average. He played his junior and senior seasons at North Carolina, compiling a .222 batting average with five home runs and 48 RBIs for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Tar Heels.
After spending one year as an assistant baseball coach at Walters State, Sutherland was a D-B assistant for the past three.
He’s ready to get to work with the Eagles.
“I’m super excited to be a part of Rye Cove,” Sutherland said Thursday. “I’m a competitor and I play to win.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Rye Cove’s track teams also welcomed new coaches, both of them former Eagles athletes: James Lamb for the boys and Ashley Kincer for the girls.
Lamb played football and basketball and starred in track for the Cove.
Kincer is also the school’s librarian.