WHITEWOOD — Rye Cove used a strong start and held off a determined Twin Valley squad in the end Monday to advance to the Region 1D volleyball quarterfinals.
The Lady Eagles (16-7) got 15 kills from Madeline Love and eight apiece from Laken Sharpe and Rileigh Parson on the way to a 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 win over Twin Valley on the Lady Panthers’ home floor.
Sharpe also had 10 digs.
The Lady Eagles got 11 service aces and eight digs from Emma Gibson, 38 assists Eva Roach, five kills from Makayla Harless, four kills and two blocks from Gracie Turner and seven digs from Abby Lewis.
The victory earned Rye Cove a second road trip in as many nights for regional play.
The Lady Eagles, the third seed from the Cumberland District, will travel to Emory on Tuesday to play top-seeded Patrick Henry in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal match.
The other Region 1D quarterfinals are Eastside at Grundy, Lebanon at Honaker and Chilhowie at Thomas Walker.
QUICK START
The Lady Eagles rolled in the first two games and seemed to be in command and on their way to a sweep.
Twin Valley had other ideas.
The Lady Panthers (7-13) took an early lead in the third game and did not let go despite a furious flurry by Rye Cove.
Trailing 20-11, the Lady Eagles scored nine straight to force a 20-20 tie.
However, Twin Valley closed out the third game with a 5-2 run to halve Rye Cove’s lead in the match.
The set concerned Lady Eagles coach Brittney Salyer.
“I was like, good gracious don’t stub your toe here,” Salyer said. “They kept their heads on straight and came out hot for that fourth game.”
In the fourth game, Rye Cove jumped ahead 5-1 after spotting Twin Valley the first point. But the Lady Panthers closed the gap quickly and kept the pressure on the rest of the way.
Rye Cove moved out front 23-17 before Twin Valley provided another scare for the visitors by scoring four straight to pull within two points at 23-21.
Back-to-back Rye Cove points ended the run and secured the match.
Haylee Moore had 11 kills and eight digs and Rayne Hawthorne had seven kills, nine digs and five aces for Twin Valley. Lexi Fuller added 20 assists and Kamryn Vance finished with 19 digs.
LOOKING AHEAD
The regional semifinals are Thursday and the championship is next Tuesday.