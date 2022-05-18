EWING — Rye Cove’s John Kern had a successful start to the Cumberland District baseball tournament Wednesday.
Kern threw a five-inning no-hitter in the fifth-seeded Eagles’ 17-0 win over fourth-seeded Thomas Walker in the opening round of the Cumberland tournament.
The game was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Kern also drove in four runs in the Rye Cove win.
Zach Baker and Dawson Kern each finished with two hits and three RBIs for Rye Cove (10-11).
With the win, the Eagles advanced to Monday’s semifinal round at J.I. Burton and will take on the host Raiders in the 7:30 p.m. contest.
Castlewood 7, Twin Springs 4
CASTLEWOOD — The fourth inning was the big one for the Blue Devils.
Castlewood scored five runs to pull away for the win in the opening round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Peyton King finished the contest with two RBIs for Castlewood, while Ryan Salyers and Austin Meade each had one.
Ryan Horne accounted for two of Twin Springs’ four hits.
The Blue Devils will face Eastside in the Cumberland semifinals on Monday at J.I. Burton.
University High 10, Hampton 0
JONESBOROUGH — Throwing a five-inning two-hitter, Miles Bembry racked up nine strikeouts against two walks in the Region 1-1A final.
Trouble came quickly for the Bulldogs as UH, bolstered by three consecutive doubles, put together a five-run first inning.
Four more runs followed in the second, enabling the Bucs to comfortably cruise to victory.
Hank Stott packaged three RBIs with two hits and two runs. Cade Pollock and Drew Finney each accounted for two hits and an RBI.
Chance Point had both Hampton hits.
In Saturday’s sectional play, UH plays host to Greenback while the Bulldogs visit Coalfield.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Walker 5, Twin Springs 0
EWING — Eden Muncy made a triumphant return for the Lady Pioneers.
The sophomore, and reigning Region 1D player of the year, returned from a mid-season injury and threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the opening round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Muncy also had two hits for Thomas Walker, as did Gracee Greer.
With the victory, Thomas Walker advances to the Cumberland semifinals. The Lady Pioneers will take on Eastside on Monday at Eastside in the 5 p.m. contest.
J.I. Burton 16, Castlewood 2
NORTON — J.I. Burton came out swinging and kept on swinging on the way to a first-round Cumberland District win.
Powered by a 10-run third inning, the Lady Raiders took a victory in a contest called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Abigail Adams was perfect at the plate for Burton, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
The Lady Raiders also got two hits from Kinley Taylor, three RBIs from Kenzie Franklin and two RBIs from Jordan Mooney.
Shea Phillips finished with two hits and an RBI for Castlewood.
Burton advances to the Cumberland semifinals with the win.
The Lady Raiders will play Rye Cove in a 7 p.m. contest Monday at Eastside.
Tennessee High 7, Greeneville 6
BRISTOL — Nikki Duncan and Lily Wear hit back-to-back home runs in the final inning as Tennessee High rallied from four runs down to edge Greeneville for the Region 1-3A softball championship.
Pitcher Rylee Fields and the Lady Vikings escaped a bases- loaded situation in the top of the seventh.
Duncan hit her solo blast to tie the game and Wear, as the next batter up, pounded the walk-off home run.
Fields was big at the plate as her 2-for-4 effort included a two-run single. In the circle, only one of the six runs was earned.
Abby Haga also had a home run to spur on the Tennessee High rally. She and Duncan each finished 2-for-3.
Tennessee High is hosting Knox Carter in Saturday’s sectional round at 6 p.m.