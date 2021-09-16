EWING — Thomas Walker scored once in each quarter Thursday to take a 29-0 Cumberland District football win over Rye Cove.
The Pioneers (1-2, 1-0) took advantage of five Eagles (0-3, 0-1) turnovers on the way to the victory.
Riley McCurry, Dylan McCurry, Trey Miller, Noah Alsup and Zack Kidwell all recovered fumbles for Thomas Walker.
Kidwell, Alsup and Xander Spears had rushing touchdowns for the Pioneers, while Darin Gulley had a pass to Alex Small for a score.
VOLLEYBALL
Gate City 3, Science Hill 0
GATE CITY — Gate City captured a 27-25, 25-22, 25-23 non-district win over Science Hill.
Makayla Bays led the attack at the net with 22 kills, while Ashley Stanley had 36 assists and Lauren Meade finished with six kills and three blocks for the Lady Blue Devils (8-4).
Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0
COEBURN — Eastside knocked Twin Springs from the ranks of the unbeaten Thursday with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-22 win in the Cumberland District opener for both squads.
Leci Sensabaugh had nine kills and 14 digs for Eastside (4-8, 1-0), while Tinley Hamilton had six kills, 16 assists and nine digs and Taylor Clay finished with seven kills and 15 digs.
Emma Dingus had 11 kills for Twin Springs (3-1, 0-1), while Ryleigh Gillenwater had eight kills, 12 assists and 10 digs.
Lexie Austin finished with 22 digs for the Lady Titans and Amica Dooley had 19 digs.
Rye Cove 3, J.I. Burton 1
NORTON — Madeline Love racked up nine kills and two blocks to lead Rye Cove’s front-line attack in a 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21 Cumberland District win at Stan Wilson Gym.
Eva Roach recorded 24 assists and 13 digs for the Lady Eagles (7-2, 1-0).
Rye Cove also got 16 digs from Abby Lewis, while Laken Sharp finished with 10 digs.
Thomas Walker 3 Castlewood 1
CASTLEWOOD — Thomas Walker improved to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in Cumberland District play with a 25-7, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 win over Castlewood.
Lakin Burke had 16 kills, 23 digs and seven blocks for the Lady Pioneers.
Autumn Collingsworth had 21 kills, while Karlie Jones finished with 10 kills for Thomas Walker.
The Lady Pioneers also got 44 assists from Tinley Jackson.
Lauren Johnson and Montana Sutherland had four kills apiece for Castlewood.
John Battle 3, Lee High 0
BEN HUR — Molly Little led a balanced attack with eight kills for John Battle in a sweep of Lee High in the Mountain 7 District opener for both teams.
Jacqueline Hill finished with 15 assists for the Lady Trojans (7-4, 1-0), while Mackenzie Smith and Anna McKee had seven digs each.
Tennessee High 3 Abingdon 0
ABINGDON — The Lady Vikings took a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 road sweep over Abingdon in non-district action.
Madison Blair finished with 14 kills and eight digs in the Lady Vikings win.
Sophie Meade added seven kills, three blocks, and eight digs for Tennessee High.
Eliza Rowe dished out 14 assists and Madison Curtin handed out 11 assists, while Sydnee Pendland picked up 16 digs for the Lady Vikings.
Virginia High 3, Radford 1
BRISTOL — Virginia High took a big win in a match featuring Region 2D powers.
The Lady Bearcats got 14 kills from Amelia McKenzie and 13 kills and 16 digs from Adne Ratcliff in a 25-16, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 win at the Bearcat Den.
Carleigh Hampton recorded 46 assists and 14 digs, while Aidan James had 26 digs for Virginia High.
Radford got 16 kills and 16 digs from Laney Cline, while Hollybrook Cline had 38 assists and Autumn Howard recorded 20 digs.
Volunteer 3 Elizabethton 0
CHURCH HILL — Behind an authoritative performance from Veda Barton, Volunteer dispatched Three Rivers Conference volleyball foe Elizabethton 25-16, 25-13, 25-21.
Barton had 17 kills and 17 digs while teammate Sydney Cloud amassed 34 assists and 10 digs.
Emily Christian coupled nine kills with 11 digs for the Lady Falcons, who got five kills and 12 digs from Jaycee Cassidy.
Alexis Bellamy contributed 16 digs with Chloe Redwine chipping in seven.
For the Lady Cyclones, it was Jaycie Bowers with 14 assists and 13 digs. The digs department included 19 by Grace Martin, 15 from Cheyenne Poiroux and Mattie Davis’ 10. Bailee VanHuss and Gracie Kirsch chipped in seven apiece.
Poiroux also authored four aces. Krisalyn Elliott produced four blocks.
West Ridge 3, Boone 0
GRAY — With Olivia DeLung putting her name on 16 assists, eight digs and six kills, West Ridge dropped Daniel Boone 25-14, 25-20 and 25-23.
Marleigh Pendleton chimed in with a double-double for the Lady Wolves, totaling 14 assists and 11 digs.
Also instrumental in the win were Casey Wampler (11 kills), Allie Jordan (25 assists), Rylie Haney (8 kills, 3 blocks) and Ellie Snodgrass (9 digs, 3 aces). Bradlie Warner contributed seven digs.
Sullivan East 3 Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — A 15-kill night by Avery Johnson and Mia Hoback’s 38 assists carried the Lady Patriots to a league win.
Contributing five aces, Jenny Hillman also supplied 13 digs. Riley Nelson chipped in three blocks.
