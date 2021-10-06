CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season, according to a statement released Wednesday.
The email from Michael Paul Berry, the school's athletic director, reads:
"In regards to the Rye Cove High School varsity football program…
We have spent the last several days discussing our football program and its future. After much deliberation and discussion with our coaches, administration and community, we have arrived at the conclusion that we will finish the season in a junior-varsity only format.
"Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our upperclassmen, a number of injuries and the age of our players, we feel this is the best decision for the future of our program and the health of our players.
"We want to assure the community, the Cumberland District, and our students that we will field a varsity football program and play a full season next year."
Rye Cove announced earlier this week it would forfeit its Friday night varsity football game against Eastside.