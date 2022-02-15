WISE — Rye Cove and J.I. Burton advanced in the Cumberland District girls basketball tournament with opening-round wins Monday at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
The Lady Eagles won 52-44 over Scott County rival Twin Springs and the Lady Raiders eliminated Castlewood 48-20.
Fifth-seeded Rye Cove (6-13) will meet top-seeded Thomas Walker (16-6) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Third-seeded Burton (13-8) moved on to a 7 p.m. semifinal matchup with No. 2 Eastside (14-8).
LADY EAGLES FLY
Rye Cove shot out of the gate with back-to-back jumpers by Kylee Lamb and Madeline Love.
The Lady Titans’ 3-point shooting duo of Chloe Gilmer and Ryleigh Gillenwater came up with buckets to give their squad a 6-4 lead in the first period, but the advantage quickly faded. The Lady Eagles snagged the last seven points of the quarter, led by Lamb.
Lamb ended the night with 27 points, and she credited honing her shot during warmups and the support from her team.
“I think my warmup shot was good, and it felt great to support my team in a time like this,” Lamb said.
The Lady Titans (8-14) hit a cold spell in the second quarter, scoring only six points on 11% shooting from the field. Naquila Harless dropped six points from two consecutive downtown shots to close the quarter with a 24-15 Lady Eagles lead.
The Lady Eagles took charge coming out of the gate and ran out to a 17-point lead, their largest margin of the night. At the 4:57 mark, a free throw from Twin Springs’ Kayli Dunn inspired the team to muster up nine points by the end of the period.
With an 11-point lead heading into the final quarter, Rye Cove coach Kelli Hood knew her squad needed to keep its composure and hold its ground.
“We are really young, and playing and coaching with a lead is tough,” Hood said. “We felt some pressure and tightened up, but we really weathered through that feeling.”
Twin Springs added to the pressure on the Lady Eagles toward the middle of the fourth quarter. When Emma Dingus hit a floater, the Lady Titans had crawled their way to within four.
But a late surge from Lamb and Harless solidified a 52-44 lead as the final buzzer sounded.
Dunn had 16 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Gilmer finished with 13 points.
FULL-ON RAID
J.I. Burton never let Castlewood (5-16) get a taste of a lead, holding the Lady Blue Devils to 26.5% shooting from the field.
Burton’s Abby Phipps put up a game-high 14 points to set the pace for the Lady Raiders. Kaylee Jenkins followed with 12, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Raiders connected on a solid 40% of their shots, helped along by their second-period shooting of an impressive 52.9%.
Montana Sutherland led the Lady Blue Devils with nine points and seven rebounds. Bailey Varney chipped in seven points.
“It is huge to get a win like tonight on a big court like this,” Burton coach Terry Sturgill said. “It has helped us get ready for our next opponent, and I think if we can work as a team then we will play better for the rest of the tournament.”