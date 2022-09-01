Running games look to be featured with Bears, Tornado

From top, Reyshawn Anderson, Peyton Honeycutt and Johnny Satterfield will be keys for Union Friday in the Bears game at Richlands.

 P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net

Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia will clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands.

The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 win over Mountain 7 District foe Lee last week, travels to Richlands (1-0) with a run-heavy offense that includes Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos