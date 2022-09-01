Running games look to be featured with Bears, Tornado

Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia will clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands.
The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 win over Mountain 7 District foe Lee last week, travels to Richlands (1-0) with a run-heavy offense that includes Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.
Honeycutt rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns last week for Union, while Anderson had 87 yards and a touchdown.
Honeycutt, Keith Chandler, Keyshawn Anderson, Aiden Hoffmeister and also had touchdown runs.
The Bears were also strong in the defensive and special teams game last week.
Union coach Travis Turner said all three phases of the game will have to be strong again this week, particularly up front.
“Our offensive and defensive lines will have to play well,” Turner said.
Union’s defense will be tasked with trying to slow down Richlands senior Dylan Brown.
The Blue Tornado senior rushed for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries last week in a 27-13 win over Gate City.
GATE CITY AT RADFORD
The Blue Devils defense will be tested again this week against a strong, fast Radford team that features Virginia Tech commit Marcell Baylor, after falling to Richlands last week.
“Radford is athletic and very good up front,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “Defensively they fly around and get to the football. Offensively they are explosive.
“We have to get out to a fast start and build off of what we did well last in the second half and learn from our early mistakes.”
NORTHWOOD AT RYE COVE
Northwood (0-1) makes its second straight trip to Scott County Friday.
Twin Springs handed Northwood a 28-8 season-opening loss last week, while Rye Cove (1-0) beat Hurley 26-24.
The win for the Eagles ended a two-year losing streak.
Rye Cove is looking to win back to back games for the first time since 2019.
Peyton Darnell was the big-play guy last week in the Rye Cove win.
Hurley led 24-14 before Darnell hit paydirt on runs of 2 and 10 yards in the fourth quarter. He finished with 79 yards rushing on 11 carries, also hauling in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Landon Lane.
TWIN SPRINGS AT HOLSTON
The defending Cumberland District champion Titans (1-0) go on the road Friday to face their second Hogoheegee District opponent.
“There are areas on both offense and defense that we will need to clean up and get better at,” Twin Springs coach Keith Warner said. “We will have to be disciplined on defense and read our keys so we can react quickly. Offensively, we will have to limit turnovers and control the line of scrimmage.”
MARION AT WISE CENTRAL
Both teams are coming off big season-opening wins last week.
Marion (1-0) defeated Smyth County rival Chilhowie 29-0, while Central (1-0) beat Wise County neighbor Eastside 41-7.
Braeden Church passed for 139 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 43 yards and another touchdown in the Warriors win.
“We need to continue to improve each week,” Central coach Jason Mullins said. “We have to be consistent on both sides of the ball. Our kids are working hard and getting better each day.”
OTHER GAMES
Several other games are scheduled around the region for Friday, including the battle of Bristol featuring Virginia High hosting John Battle, Ridgeview playing at Grundy, J.I. Burton at Chilhowie, Thomas Walker at Hurley and Honaker at Castlewood.