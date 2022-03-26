JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State baseball team doubled its pleasure Saturday in a 9-4 victory over George Washington.
Ashton King, Noah Webb and Cam Norgren all doubled in runs to help the Bucs take the second leg of the three-game nonconference series at Thomas Stadium. Five of ETSU’s 12 hits were doubles.
The Bucs (15-5) won for the 10th time in their past 12 games.
King’s double in the fourth inning brought in three runs and tied the game at 4 after George Washington had taken an early lead. Webb had a two-run double in the sixth to break the deadlock and Norgren added an RBI ground-rule double in the eighth.
Jackson Green belted a solo home run in the second inning for ETSU.
Matt Bollenbacher (3-0) earned the win with 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief. He struck out six batters and gave up five hits.
George Washington (10-12) got to ETSU starter Colby Stuart for three runs in the first two innings. Stuart walked three batters and gave up two hits.
King wound up with three hits, two of them doubles. Webb added two hits.
Cade Fergus was 3-for-5 and Derek Ripp had two hits and drove in a pair or runs for George Washington.
The teams conclude the series Sunday at 1 p.m.