BLOUNTVILLE — Olivia DeLung posted a double-double, Rylee Haynie delivered 14 kills and West Ridge swept David Crockett 25-10, 25-19, 25-21 in Big 5 Conference volleyball action Tuesday.
DeLung made 10 digs to accompany her 35 assists, and Haynie posted a .591 hitting percentage.
Allie Jordan contributed 24 digs to the winning cause, which also included Casey Wampler’s eight kills and Gracie Olinger’s seven.
Rachel Miller had eight digs and four aces. Ellie Snodgrass came through with nine digs.
SULLIVAN EAST 3, VOLUNTEER 0
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Patriots recorded back-to-back sweeps, this time handling their new Three Rivers Conference rivals 25-16, 25-18, 26-24.
Mia Hoback compiled 32 assists, Hayley Grubb had 17 digs and Riley Nelson recorded 10 kills for Sullivan East, which outlasted nonconference foe West Ridge in straight sets on Monday.
Hannah Hodge made good on three aces in Tuesday’s win.
TENNESSEE HIGH 3, JOHNSON COUNTY 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Madison Blair slammed 11 kills, came up with five digs and recorded three aces in the Lady Vikings’ Three Rivers win.
Sophie Meade added seven kills, Madison Curtin dished 14 assists and Eliza Rowe added 14 assists and five aces for league-leading Tennessee High (8-1, 3-0).
Kylee Casey contributed 11 digs and served up three aces.
TWIN SPRINGS 3, COUNCIL 0
HONAKER — The Lady Titans’ road trip turned into a fairly short one courtesy of a 25-6, 25-6, 25-10 rout of the Lady Cobras.
Ryleigh Gillenwater dished out 19 assists to go with seven service points, five aces and four kills. Chloe Gilmer contributed to Twin Springs’ nondistrict success with nine kills, nine service points, seven aces, three assists and three digs.
Emma Dingus registered nine kills of her own along with 10 service points and eight aces. Madison Wallace coupled 20 service points with seven aces.
Amica Dooley and Lexie Austin totaled seven and six digs, respectively.
RIDGEVIEW 3, GRUNDY 0
GRUNDY — Powered by 24 assists and seven aces from Kassidy Rasnick, the Lady Wolfpack prevailed 25-13, 25-13, 25-19.
Caiti Hill supplied 13 digs and six kills and Ridgeview teammate Hailey Sutherland chimed in with 11 kills, three blocks and two aces.
VIRGINIA HIGH 3, ABINGDON 0
ABINGDON — The Lady Bearcats sped to a 25-7, 25-18, 25-16 win behind Caleigh Hampton’s 17 assists, eight digs and four kills.
Diana Spence packaged five blocks and four digs with seven kills for the winners. Matching Spence with seven kills, Adie Ratcliffe also came up with five digs and two blocks.
Aidan Jones worked her way to seven digs for the Lady ’Cats.
JOHN BATTLE 3, HOLSTON 0
DAMASCUS — Paced by Mackenzie Smith and her 13 kills, 11 digs and six assists, the Lady Trojans got the job done on the road.
Jacqueline Hill doled out 15 assists, Allison Smith accumulated 14 digs and both players struck for five aces.
John Battle’s Jenna Adkins collected eight digs.
LATE MATCH
RYE COVE 3, CHEROKEE 2
ROGERSVILLE — Eva Roach reached double digits in three categories — 21 assists, 17 digs, 10 service points — and the Lady Eagles outlasted the Lady Chiefs on Monday, winning 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9.
Emma Gibson contributed 18 service points, 14 digs, six aces and five assists to Rye Cove’s effort, which also benefited from Laken Sharpe’s 17 digs, seven kills and four service points. Makayla Harless led the way in kills with nine, also tallying 11 digs and five service points.
Abby Lewis had 15 digs and 10 service points, Madeline Love had 12 service points and five kills, and Rileigh Parsons pounded six kills.