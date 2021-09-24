BLOUNTVILLE — The first Senior Night in West Ridge volleyball history was a memorable one.
Sophomore Rylee Haynie helped make sure of that.
Haynie hammered 11 kills in the Lady Wolves’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15 win over Dobyns-Bennett (8-8, 5-3 Big 5 Conference) on Thursday.
Casey Wampler also contributed eight kills and Gracie Olinger had five for West Ridge (23-7, 5-3). Libero Allie Jordan had 26 digs, Olivia DeLung had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Ellie Snodgrass also came up with 12 digs.
Marleigh Pendleton contributed 11 assists for West Ridge.
SCIENCE HILL 3, DAVID CROCKETT 0
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers clinched the Big 5 title in quick fashion, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.
Sophomore Autumn Holmes was strong again for the Lady Hilltoppers, finishing with 15 kills and five digs. Senior Jordan Hallman threw in seven kills and three digs, Kinley Norris had 28 assists, and libero Lexi Kalogeros led the defense with 10 digs.
Science Hill’s Maddie Fuller also had a good defensive night, racking up eight digs.
Kylee Coggins had 10 assists and 10 digs to lead the Lady Pioneers. Nora Walters had three kills and four blocks, and Callie Butler contributed five kills.
TENNESSEE HIGH 3, ELIZABETHTON 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High clinched at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference title and the top seed for the upcoming district tournament with a 25-12, 25, 18, 25-21 win over Elizabethton at Viking Hall.
Sophie Meade led the offense with 10 kills and three blocks. Marley Johns added eight kills and three blocks and Kira Adams had six kills and three blocks.
Madison Curtin handed out 16 assists, Eliza Rowe added 11, and Sydnee Pendland led the Lady Vikings’ defense with 13 digs.
Tennessee High (18-4, 8-0) can potentially clinch the conference title outright on Senior Night against Unicoi County on Monday.
Mattie Davis led Elizabethton with 11 kills and eight digs. Jayci Bowers and Bailee VanHuss each had 11 digs and Bowers also had 20 assists.
WISE CENTRAL 3, ABINGDON 0
ABINGDON — For the first time in school history, Central beat Abingdon on the volleyball court, winning the Mountain 7 District matchup 25-17, 25-11, 25-21.
Freshman Emmah McAmis led the charge for the Lady Warriors (9-4, 2-1) with 19 kills and 14 digs. Bayleigh Allison added 15 kills and seven digs, Emilee Mullins had 27 assists and Montana Stafford finished with 10 digs.
Caroline McLaughlin had six kills for Abingdon (2-2, 1-1). Megan Cooper had 14 digs, Ella Kiser contributed 12 and Jennings Woods added 11.
RIDGEVIEW 3, LEE HIGH 0
CLINTWOOD — Hailey Sutherland got seven kills and four blocks and Leah Sutherland added five kills and two blocks to lead the Wolfpack to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Mountain 7 District win over Lee (0-9, 0-4).
Ridgeview (6-0, 1-0) also got 33 assists and 10 digs from Kassidy Rasnick. Caiti Hill had 25 digs and four kills and Braelynn Strouth recorded 19 digs.
EASTSIDE 3, RYE COVE 0
COEBURN — Eastside claimed a key Cumberland District win on its home court, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24 over the visiting Lady Eagles (9-3, 2-1).
The Lady Spartans (6-8, 3-0) got 11 kills and 26 digs from Taylor Clay, and Leci Sensabaugh added 11 and 19 digs.
Eastside also got seven kills from Gabby Gray, six kills 21 assists and eight digs from Tinley Hamilton, 20 digs from Savannah Stanley and 18 digs from Lexi Love.
The Lady Spartans have a key first-place district home match Tuesday against Thomas Walker.
THOMAS WALKER 3, J.I. BURTON 1
EWING — The Lady Pioneers set up a first-place showdown with Cumberland rival Eastside with a 25-9, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15 win over visiting J.I. Burton.
Lakin Burke had 17 kills and two blocks to lead the front-line attack for the Lady Pioneers (5-1, 3-0). Kali Woods added five kills and three blocks.
Autumn Collingsworth tallied four kills, Tenley Jackson had 33 assists and Raelyn Cope finished with eight digs for Thomas Walker, which faces Eastside on Tuesday.
VIRGINIA HIGH 3, RICHLANDS 0
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bearcats raced off with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-20 Southwest District win over Richlands.
Adie Ratcliff finished with nine kills, five blocks and 11 digs, and Dianna Spence tallied nine kills, four blocks and eight digs for Virginia High.
Andia McKenzie added eight kills, Caleigh Hampton had 27 assists and 12 digs and Aidan Jones finished with 16 digs for the Lady Bearcats.
SOCCER
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 7, DAVID CROCKETT 1
JONESBOROUGH — Addi Yelton did it all for the Lady Knights, finishing the match with three goals, two assists and a pair of saves.
Lali Lemmon chalked up two goals and an assist and Katie Loran and Annette Beverly also scored for Providence.
Merea Stine threw in a pair of assists and Gracie Thompson recorded one.
Beverly made three saves in goal.
