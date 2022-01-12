BLUFF CITY — Volunteer looked the part of Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball favorite with a 60-55 road win over Sullivan East on Tuesday night.
The Falcons, who were the preseason pick in the coaches’ poll, outscored the Patriots 15-8 in the final quarter.
Garrison Barrett posted a game-high 23 points to lead Volunteer. Joltin Harrison contributed a dozen to the Falcons’ total and Jon Wes Lovelace added eight.
The game was tight throughout with the Patriots holding a 27-26 lead at the half and a 47-45 advantage at the end of three quarters.
East star Dylan Bartley led the Patriots with 20 points. Logan Murray and Ashton Davison were next high scorers with seven apiece.
Greeneville 69, Cherokee 33
GREENEVILLE — The Chiefs found tough sledding against the defending TSSAA Class 2A champions.
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, a Belmont signee, led the Greene Devils with 22 points. Adjatay Dabbs added 11 and Jayquan Price nine.
Colton McLain was the top scorer for Cherokee with 13 points. Conner Mowell grabbed eight rebounds.
Twin Springs 57, Thomas Walker 49
EWING — Connor Lane and Bradley Owens combined for 44 points in the Titans’ Cumberland District win over the homestanding Pioneers.
Lane was solid throughout the contest and finished with a game-high 26 points. Owens did his part with 18.
Zack Kidwell was Thomas Walker’s leading scorer with 18 points and Cameron Grabeel had 17.
Rye Cove 44, Castlewood 31
CASTLEWOOD — The Eagles used a stellar defensive effort to take the Cumberland win over the Blue Devils.
Matthew Rhoton led Rye Cove on the offensive end with 14 points. Hamilton Osborne produced 11 and Kaden Chavez chimed in with eight.
Brad McCoy had eight points in the final quarter to finish with 11 for Castlewood. Johnathan Dotson added eight.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 72, Volunteer 48
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare fired in 24 points to lead the Lady Patriots to the Upper Lakes Conference win.
Hayley Grubb scored 12 points, pushing her career total to 1,392 points and passing Brandy Watkins for 10th place on East’s all-time scoring list. Riley Nelson added 10 points to the East victory.
Veda Barton led Volunteer with 16 points and Audrey Evans added eight.
Greeneville 70, Cherokee 28
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Greene Devils raced out to a 17-1 lead at the end of one quarter and continued to roll against the Lady Chiefs.
Lauren Bailey finished with a game-high 22 points to lead Greeneville. Tambryn Ellenburg scored 19, hitting five 3-point goals.
Bella Markham was Cherokee’s leading scorer with seven points.
Eastside 57, J.I. Burton 44
NORTON — Freshman Azzy Hammons scored 19 points in leading the Lady Spartans to the Cumberland victory.
Taylor Clay and Carter Powers each finished with 14 and Lexi Love pulled down 10 rebounds for Eastside.
Reghan Sensabaugh was Burton’s leading scorer with 13 points. Abigail Absher came through with nine points and Kaylee Jenkins tallied eight.
Thomas Walker 56, Twin Springs 47
EWING — The Lady Pioneers pulled out to a 15-point lead at the end of the third quarter to take the Cumberland win.
Lakin Burke guided Thomas Walker to the victory with 18 points. Tenley Jackson chipped in 15 and Patricia Bigge 10.
Kayli Dunn had a double- double of 21 points and 10 rebounds for Twin Springs.
Ryleigh Gillenwater scored nine points and dished out four assists, and Chloe Gilmer matched her with nine points.
Rye Cove 45, Castlewood 27
CASTLEWOOD — A stellar defense effort carried the Lady Eagles past the Lady Blue Devils.
Kaylee Lamb racked up 13 points to lead the Rye Cove offense. Madeline Love was next high with seven points.
Montana Sutherland and Bailey Varney scored a dozen apiece for Castlewood.
Tazewell 34, Virginia High 28
TAZEWELL — Mallorie Whittaker had eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Ashton Rowe picked up three steals.