CHURCH HILL — Garrison Barrett threw a pair of touchdown passes, Dawson Dykes rushed for two scores and Volunteer edged Tennessee High 27-21 on Friday night.
The win was just the program’s second against the Vikings; the Falcons earned a 21-14 victory over Tennessee High in a November 2007 playoff game.
Barrett connected with Heath Miller on a 33-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 6-0 lead 56 seconds into Friday’s game.
Tennessee High responded and briefly took a 7-6 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Steven Johnson to Josh Sizemore.
Barrett wasn’t rattled, however, and led the Falcons on the go-ahead drive, capped by his 8-yard throw to Cason Christian. Dykes scored on an 8-yard run to give Volunteer a 20-7 lead at halftime.
The Vikings cut the deficit on the first possession of the second half when Johnson bulled in from a yard out.
Volunteer’s defense stepped up and a blocked punt gave the Falcons the ball at the Vikings’ 10. They took advantage when Dykes went 2 yards for the score.
Cherokee 44, West Greene 28
MOSHEIM — Brayden Collins, playing quarterback in the wildcat formation, rushed for four touchdowns and took in a key 2-point conversion to lead the Chiefs to the win.
Collins got the game’s first score on a 4-yard run. Landon Jackson added a 5-yard run for the early 13-0 lead.
Other first half scores included a 26-yard field goal by Nick Sumpter and starting quarterback Will Price hitting Preston McNally in stride for a 76-yard touchdown and a 23-14 halftime lead.
Jaden Gregg was able to connect with Greg Turner for touchdown passes of 9 and 5 yards to keep the Buffaloes close in the first half.
After West Greene opened the second half with a recovery of an onside kick, Gregg connected with Keith Valentine on a 32-yard TD pass to cut the lead back to two. Gregg scored on a 1-yard run to give the Buffaloes their first lead of the game.
But Collins and the Chiefs responded with 21 unanswered points. He scored on runs of 6, 7 and 5 yards to cap Cherokee drives.
Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9
GREENEVILLE — Brady Quillen threw two touchdowns and ran for three more for the Greene Devils.
Quillen finished 6-of-7 passing for 115 yards and added 10 rushes for 54 yards. Mason Gudger finished with more than 300 all-purpose yards. He had 18 carries for 194 rushing yards, 81 kick-return yards and 39 receiving yards.
Jakobi Gillespie had 55 receiving yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and Jaden Stevenson-Williams had a 17-yard touchdown catch and 101 punt-return yards for the Greene Devils.
Greeneville held a 383-158 advantage in total offense.
Happy Valley 24, Johnson County 6
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley quarterback Reagan Ensor had three touchdown passes in the first half, including scores of 38 and 69 yards to Andrew Little, and the Warriors earned their first win of the season.
Ensor also connected with Landon Babb on a 6-yard touchdown pass. He kept the ball himself for a 23-yard touchdown run and the first score of the second half.
Ensor finished with 140 passing yards and Blake Garmon completed a 50-yard pass. Little had five catches for 134 yards and had two interceptions on the defensive side.
Pedro Colunga had 25 rushes for 108 yards and 50 yards receiving, and Joseph Sowards and Babb had fumble recoveries.
Simcox completed 18 of 32 passes for 171 yards.
Union County 36, Sullivan East 14
MAYNARDVILLE — Drake Fisher threw touchdown passes to Luke Hare and Tyler Cross in a losing effort for the Patriots.
Hare was the receiver on a 25-yard touchdown as the Patriots tied the game 8-8 in the second quarter. Cross scored with 10 minutes left in the game, but the Union County version of the Patriots ended any threat with a Derrick Cooper touchdown run with eight minutes remaining.
Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40
NORTON — Grayson Huff had 32 carries for 192 yards and five touchdowns for the Generals, who won the shootout over the Raiders.
Brynnen Pendergraft completed 12 of 21 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Jace Perkins had three catches for 82 yards, including a 52-yard score. He also had an interception on the defensive side.
Burton had a pair of 100-yard rushers with each scoring a touchdown. Xadrian Tayborn finished with 11 rushes for 116 yards and Brayden Dutton added 15 carries for 110 yards. Dutton also had a 32-yard touchdown reception.
Burton quarterback Jaymen Buchanan also ran for two touchdowns, including a 37-yarder for the Raiders’ first score. Burton led 22-14 before Lee scored 21 unanswered points and led the rest of the way.
The teams combined for 729 yards of offense, although the Lee defense came up with a huge play at the end by denying Dutton on a game-tying, 2-point conversion.
Wise Central 56, John Battle 0
WISE — Tyson Tester snagged a 55-yard touchdown catch from Braeden Church and ran for a 6-yard touchdown to lead the Warriors to the rout of the Trojans.
Tester made his presence felt on the defensive end as well with an interception.
Nate West was on the receiving end of a 52-yard touchdown from Chance Boggs and also had an interception.
Ethan Mullins contributed a 6-yard touchdown run and a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Dustin Sturgill had a 17-yard run, Matthew Boggs had a 6-yard run and Alec Gent went in from a yard out for the other scores.
In a balanced ground attack, Matthew Boggs was Central’s leading rusher with seven carries for 70 yards.