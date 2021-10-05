ELIZABETHTON — The outcome of Volunteer’s first-round District 1-AA volleyball match was never in doubt.
The Lady Falcons eliminated Johnson County 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 on Monday night inside Treadway Gym.
Fueling Volunteer’s victory was Veda Barton, who compiled 11 kills, 18 digs and four aces. Sydney Church authored a double-double of 18 assists and 11 digs.
Chloe Redwine added five kills and 11 digs; Emily Christian five kills, five aces and six digs; Laura Baraldi-Marinetti nine digs and four aces; and Jaycee Cassidy four aces to the victory.
Elizabethton kept its season afloat by besting Unicoi County 21-25, 25-23, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12. Mattie Davis worked for 19 kills and nine digs and Jayci Bowers coupled 34 assists with 10 digs to lead the Lady Cyclones.
Elizabethton faces Tennessee High at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday before Volunteer meets Sullivan East. Those winners will square off to cap the day’s action.
Ridgeview 3, Union 1
CLINTWOOD — Kassidy Rasnick combined 41 assists with 21 digs, Hailey Sutherland put down 23 kills and Ridgeview got past Union 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 35-33 in a marathon Mountain 7 District match.
Sutherland also accounted for seven blocks. The Lady Wolfpack received 36 digs and a dozen kills from Caiti Hill, and Braelynn Strouth recorded 38 digs to go with seven kills.
Leah Sutherland tallied 13 kills, 11 digs and four blocks and Macee Hensley chipped in 10 digs for Ridgeview.
Gate City 3, Lee 0
GATE CITY — Makayla Bays stood tall with 20 kills, Ashley Stanley handed out 35 assists and the Lady Blue Devils made short work of their Mountain 7 foes. Rylee Hall came through with eight kills in the 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 victory.
Katie Hammonds recorded seven assists, Emily Smith had six digs and Chloe Calton tallied four aces and two blocks for Lee.
Rye Cove 3, Twin Valley 0
PILGRIMS KNOB — Eva Roach and Laken Sharpe spearheaded the Lady Eagles nondistrict win on the road, a 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 triumph.
In addition to reaching double digits in assists (23) and service points (16), Roach produced six digs and five aces. Sharpe totaled 14 service points, seven kills, seven digs and five aces.
Rileigh Parsons registered a team-high eight kills for Rye Cove, which got also six from Kaylee Lamb. Emma Gibson turned up 10 digs with Naquila Harless adding six.