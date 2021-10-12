CHURCH HILL — Regulation and 20 minutes of extra time weren’t enough to decide Monday’s District 1-AA girls soccer match between Volunteer and Sullivan East.
Finally Terrilyn Calhoun ended it in favor of the Lady Falcons.
Calhoun, the seventh player to attempt a penalty kick, booted through the winner for a 4-3 edge. Alyssa Chappell, Kourtney Bradshaw and goalkeeper Elana Horne also made kicks for the home team.
Fourth-seeded Volunteer advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal round on the road against top-seeded Greeneville. The game starts at 6 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON 9, UNICOI COUNTY 0
ELIZABETHTON — Kaiya Simmons had four goals in the third-seeded Lady Cyclones’ easy District 1-AA win.
Maddie O’Quinn scored twice and had two assists and Molly Johnson had a goal and an assist for Elizabethton.
The Lady Cyclones play at second-seeded Tennessee High on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
DANIEL BOONE 6, DAVID CROCKETT 1
GRAY — Cassidy Church netted two goals, including the opening score in the fourth minute, to lead the Lady Trailblazers into the semifinals of the District 1-AAA tournament.
Anne-Claire Elliott also scored two goals, and Cassie Estep recorded three assists.
Shyra Phan and Tessa Arney had the other goals for Daniel Boone, which led 5-1 at the intermission. Tiffany Pope assisted on a goal.
Senior Madison Sexton scored for David Crockett.
The fourth-seeded Lady Trailblazers play at No. 1 seed Science Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m. In the other semifinal, third-seeded West Ridge plays at No. 2 seed Dobyns-Bennett, also at 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
WISE CENTRAL 3, JOHN BATTLE 0
NORTON — Bayleigh Allison, Emmah McAmis and Emilee Mullins proved key in the Lady Warriors’ 26-24, 25-14, 26-24 Mountain 7 District win at home.
Allison put up 11 kills, 10 digs and 16 service points; McAmis amassed 23 kills and 15 digs, adding five blocks; and Mullins coupled 29 assists with 13 digs.
Montana Stafford contributed 14 digs to the victory.
Molly Little tallied nine kills and six digs to spearhead the Lady Trojans’ efforts. Anna McKee came up with 25 digs and Mackenzie Smith contributed 11 assists and six digs.
EASTSIDE 3, J.I. BURTON 1
COEBURN — Taylor Clay struck for 17 kills and 14 digs in the Lady Spartans’ 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24 Cumberland District road win.
Tinley Hamilton doled out a career-high 34 assists for Eastside, which received a double-double — 12 kills and 13 digs — from Leci Sensabaugh. Lexi Rowe added 12 digs to the win.
RIDGEVIEW 3, ABINGDON 0
CLINTWOOD — Kassidy Rasnick paired 27 assists with 10 digs, Hailey Sutherland complemented her 19 kills with five blocks and the Lady Wolfpack beat the Lady Falcons for the first time in program history.
Braelynn Strout totaled 16 digs, four kills and three aces in Ridgeview’s 25-12, 25-13, 26-24 victory. Leah Sutherland tallied 12 digs, seven kills and four aces and Caiti Hill turned up 18 digs.
FOOTBALL
VIRGINIA HIGH 63, HONAKER 30
HONAKER — Stevie Thomas put up four touchdowns, including a 46-yarder, in a 10-carry, 122-yard performance for the Bearcats.
Thomas also threw a 22-yard TD pass to Ajaani Delaney in a game suspended from Friday night. Play resumed with 6:46 to go in the first quarter and Virginia High up 13-0.
Delaney accumulated 227 all-purpose yards and also counted four TDs. He struck paydirt on a 53-yard punt return, a 40-yard fumble return and an 85-yard scamper.
Aidan Lowe carried the ball 12 times for 82 yards and a touchdown for Honaker. Lowe also piled up 78 yards on four punt returns.