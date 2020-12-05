CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer boys basketball team continued its strong start to the season with a 77-65 Big 7 Conference victory over Daniel Boone on Friday night at the Falcons Nest.
Evan Berry scored 18 points to lead the Falcons (4-0). Bradin Minton tallied 17 points and Jon Wes Lovelace, Andrew Knittel and Garrison Barrett each had eight in the Volunteer victory.
Breiydon Gilliam led four Trailblazers players in double figures with 20 points. High-scoring freshman Samuel Stroupe had 17. Landon Carrico totaled 11 and Caleb Head came through with 10.
Sullivan South 65, Johnson CoUNTY 59
KINGSPORT — Nick Ellege powered in 19 points and Cooper Johnson had 18 in the Rebels’ victory over the Longhorns.
Jackson Dean and Colton Mullins each contributed 11 points in the Sullivan South win.
Johnson County’s Jackson Earnhardt and Zack Parsons put the pedal to the metal with 24 points each.
Sullivan North 65, KACHEA 34
KINGSPORT — The Golden Raiders raced to a 17-point halftime lead and rolled to the win over the Wildcats.
Isaiah Pruitt totaled a game-high 23 points and Cornelius Talford scored eight for the Golden Raiders.
Josh Graham and Will Joyner each scored 10 for the Wildcats.
Science Hill 76, University High 62
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers pulled away to win the first matchup between the intracity teams in some 20 years.
Keynan Cutlip and Amare Redd each had 17 points for Science Hill.
The Bucs’ Kaleb Meredith led all scorers with 29 points, including 20 in the second half. Meredith shot 9-for-18 from the floor and 10-for-17 from the foul line.
Unicoi County 59, Happy Valley 49
ERWIN — The Blue Devils used a balanced offense to get the best of the Warriors in this rivalry game.
Robbie O’Dell topped Unicoi County with 14 points and Lucas Slagle added 12. Bryson Peterson and Eli Johnson came through with nine points each.
Happy Valley got 18 points from Blake Young in its first game of the season. Timmy Mounts contributed 13.
Girls
Volunteer 41, Daniel Boone 35
CHURCH HILL — Aliyah Crawley pushed the Lady Falcons to an early lead and closed with a team-best 14 points in the Big 7 win.
Kendra Huff posted a 12-point effort and Atlee Dean accounted for eight points for volunteer.
Savannah Jessee paced the Lady Trailblazers with 15 points and Rebecca Higgins finished with 10.
Sullivan South 43, Johnson CoUNTY 37
KINGSPORT — Allie Jordan scored 13 points and the Lady Rebels held off the Lady Longhorns.
Chloe Nelson contributed 10 points and Ariana Kerney netted nine for South.
Johnson County’s Sadie Stout led all scorers with 16 points. Emmy Miller ended with nine.
Unicoi County 47, Happy Valley 26
ERWIN — Caroline Podvin pumped in 19 points and Faith Bennett added 11 to help the Lady Blue Devils torch the Lady Warriors.
Holly Moore led Happy Valley with eight points and Kadie Bailey scored six.