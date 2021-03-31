BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High turned the tables on David Crockett in Tuesday’s turnaround game at Tod Houston Field.
A day after dropping a 9-7 decision to the Pioneers in Jonesborough, the Vikings got a strong effort from right-hander Mason Johns and cruised to a 14-6 Big 7 Conference win.
Johns, a senior who has committed to King, covered six innings and allowed six hits while striking out 11 and walking seven. But despite all those free passes, the Pioneers (6-2, 3-1) were rarely able to take advantage.
“Mason did a great job mixing his slider,” said second-year Crockett coach Spencer Street. “It was good and we just didn’t pick it up. We’re a good fastball-hitting team and we showed that last night — showed it at times tonight. But we let him get ahead with his fastball, and we can’t afford to do that.”
The Pioneers raced out to a 3-0 edge through 1½ innings, with Garrett Leonard smacking a two-run double in the first and Mason Britton launching a home run in the second.
But then the Vikings (8-2, 4-2) went to work on Crockett left-hander Issac Cook, who was not able to get through the bottom of the second.
“We walked way too many people,” Street said. “But give them credit. When they were in a situation to hit, they hit it all over the park.”
Tennessee High had four doubles and a home run in the home half of the second, scoring six times to assume control of the game. Brayden Blevins had the big blow with a two-run homer to cap the rally.
Daniel Boone 19, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — The Trailblazers pounded out 21 hits and winning pitcher Preston Miller gave up just two hits against the Falcons.
Miller had four hits and two RBIs, while Gaven Jones was 3-for-3 with a triple, double and two RBIs. Griffen Jones had two doubles, driving in three runs and scoring three times. Cole Bishop doubled twice and drove in two runs. Others with two RBIs included Zach Zuehlke and Brogan Jones.
Elizabethton 9, Sullivan South 5
KINGSPORT — Elijah Birdsong drove in three runs and scored twice in the Cyclones’ Three Rivers Conference win over the Rebels.
Jaden Anderson had two hits and scored twice, and Noah Rosato had two hits and reached base three times.
Gage Treadway picked up the win, tossing five innings. Bryson Rollins earned the save.
Drew Hoover had two hits and Brody Ratliff had two RBIs to lead Sullivan South.
Unicoi County 10, Sullivan Central 0
Unicoi County 11, Sullivan Central 0
ERWIN — The Blue Devils swept the Three Rivers doubleheader.
Jordan Bridges fired a two-hitter in the first game, striking out nine. Lucas Slagle had two hits, one of them a homer.
Kaleb Metcalf tossed a four-hitter in game two, striking out nine. Valentin Batrez had a homer among his two hits. Brayden Hendrickson and Metcalf each added two hits.
Hampton 9, Sullivan North 4
HAMPTON — Caleb Royston worked six innings and struck out 10 for the Bulldogs.
Freshman Chance Point led the Hampton plate attack with three hits. Morgan Lyons, Collin Morgan and Conor Jones each added two hits. One of Morgan’s hits was a homer.
Hampton took command of the game with a five-run fifth inning.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 9, Volunteer 2
CHURCH HILL — Cranking out four home runs, the Lady Trailblazers rolled to the Big 7 win.
Freshman Kyleigh Bacon knocked two out of the park, and Savannah Jesse and McKenna Dietz also played long ball for Daniel Boone. Dietz’s homer was on the first pitch of the game. Emma Robinette went 3-for-4.
Boone took control of the game in the fifth inning on the strength of Audrey Moorhouse’s squeeze bunt and a pinch-hit, two-run single from Kayleigh Quesinberry that made it 6-2.
Maggie Hillman got the win, striking out six batters.
David Crockett 15, Toledo Christian 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Avery Hope and Alyssa Suits each homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Pioneers to the win
Sydney Hodges went 3-for- 3 with two RBIs and scored three runs. Ashlyn Dulaney totaled three hits and three RBIs, collecting two triples and a double.
Riley Hope added two hits for Crockett (10-2).
Greeneville 5, Cherokee 4
GREENEVILLE — Ansley Collins delivered a walk-off single for the Lady Greene Devils in the bottom of the eighth.
Samantha Tilson went the distance for the Lady Chiefs, striking out eight. She also had two hits, homered, and drove in three runs.
BOYS SOCCER
Volunteer 5, KACHEA 1
CHURCH HILL — Dawson Dykes scored all five Falcons goals in a romp over the Wildcats. Ethan Lukens and Corbin Short each had two assists, and Jacob Haynes had the other.
Zach Taylor was in goal for Volunteer, which gave up the clean sheet in the closing minutes.
VOLLEYBALL
Rye Cove 3, Thomas Walker 1
Madeline Love had 18 kills and two aces to help the Lady Eagles squeeze by the Lady Pioneers for a 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12 Cumberland District victory.
Rileigh Parsons tallied 13 kills and three blocks, Laken Sharpe accounted for eight kills and 16 digs, and Eva Roach dished out 35 assists and had 12 digs for Rye Cove.
Cassidy Roach led the defensive effort with 27 digs. Emma Gibson had 16 digs and eight assists, Abby Lewis added 12 digs, and Cassidy Roach and Lewis each had two aces.
Gate City 3, Lee 0
BEN HUR — The Lady Blue Devils closed out the regular season with a 25-4, 25-5, 25-9 road win over the Lady Generals.
Next up for Gate City (10-1) is the Region 2D tournament, scheduled for the week of April 12. The Lady Blue Devils are the top seed out the Mountain 7 District.