Tennessee High rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat Daniel Boone 9-7 in Big 7 Conference baseball action Monday night.
The Vikings’ win created a logjam behind Big 7 regular- season champion Science Hill.
Boone, Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett each stand at 7-4 in conference games and one of them will be stuck with the tough fourth seed in next week’s District 1-AAA tournament, meaning a first-round matchup with a dangerous David Crockett squad.
The Trailblazers (16-9, 7-4) held leads of 3-0 and 6-2 on Monday before allowing Tennessee High (17-9, 7-4) to rally in the middle innings. The Vikings hammered out a pair of runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Logan Quales went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored twice. CJ Henley had two hits and drove in two runs, Bryce Snyder had two hits and scored twice, and Cole Presson also had two hits.
Brogan Jones paced Boone, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and crossing home plate twice. Gaven Jones was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Bishop and Tyler Barnett also had two-hit nights.
Preston Miller and Kaleb Worley combined for nine strikeouts for the Trailblazers.
Sullivan South 11, Happy Valley 0
Sean Reed totaled two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Rebels’ shellacking of the Warriors.
Jackson Dean, Isaac Haynie and Marshall Buchanan each banged out two hits for Sullivan South. Drew Hoover struck out five Happy Valley batters over two innings.
Johnson County 15, Sullivan Central 5
The Longhorns’ Asa Lewis went 5-for-5 with five RBIs and threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win in Mountain City.
Matt Mowery homered in a 3-for-4 showing for Johnson County, which piled up 19 hits.
Logan Bowers paced a seven- hit Cougars output by going 3-for-3, including a double and scored twice. Jacob Bombailey plated two runs for Central.
Unicoi County 5, Sullivan East 4
Lucas Slagle had three hits, including his seventh home run of the season and a walk-off double.
Slagle finished with three RBIs and got the win in relief. Travis Whitson also homered for Unicoi.
Patriots pitcher Luke Hale went the distance, totaling 10 strikeouts. Two of the runs he allowed were unearned.
Justice Dillard was 3-for-4 with a home run for East. Dylan Bartley ripped a two-run homer in the top of the first.
David Crockett 11, Cherokee 8
Mason Britton went 3-for-3, drew two walks, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Pioneers.
Nate Laws was also 3-for-3. Cody Wheeley had two hits and scored three times, and Garrett Leonard and Caleb Bradburn each went 2-for-4.
Trent Price and Matt Newton each had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Cherokee. Parker Bailey had two hits and scored twice, while Peyton Bledsoe had two RBIs.
Patrick Henry 13, Twin Springs 10
The Titans roared back in the final inning but couldn’t complete the comeback in their season opener.
Twin Springs pushed across six runs in the bottom in the seventh and had runners on second and third base when the game ended.
Tristan Counts delivered a two-run single and Mason Elliot a two-run double in the Titans’ late charge. Tanner Collins dented a pair of doubles and finished 3-for-4, Will Farmer doubled, and he and Counts finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Ryan Horne tripled and scored twice in a two-hit effort.
Twin Springs mustered 14 hits, six of them doubles.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan South 8-12, Hampton 2-0
The Lady Rebels ruled the doubleheader on Senior Day in Kingsport.
In Game 1, Madison Chapman did the job in the circle and Emma Jones boosted the offense with two hits.
In Game 2, Bradlie Warner fired a three-hitter and fanned six. Jones had two hits and two RBIs, and Olivia Delung and Katelyn Jamison totaled two RBIs each.
Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 0
Madisun Pritchard shut the Lady Patriots down with a four-hitter, striking out eight in the complete-game performance that moved the Lady Cyclones a step closer to the Three Rivers Conference regular-season championship.
Elizabethton (18-5, 10-1) is two games ahead of East (15-12, 9-3) — which completed its conference slate — and one up on Unicoi County.
Lexie McDuffie had two hits for the Lady Patriots.
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 1
Rylee Fields buzzed the Lady Falcons for 11 strikeouts, finishing with an eight-hitter.
Keegan Myers rapped out three hits, and Grayson Phipps and Tori Ryan added two apiece.
Emily Wyatt singled twice for Volunteer.
BOYS SOCCER
Sullivan South 3, Volunteer 3
Ryker Bowling, Tyler McMurray and Liam Burton scored for the Rebels in the draw.
Cole McDavid had a standout effort in goal.
Wise Central 8, Ridgeview 0
Ashar Khan had a hat trick and an assist to help the Warriors rout the Wolfpack on opening day in Southwest Virginia.
Cam Orr assisted on five of Central’s goals and scored one himself. Ricky Onate tallied twice, Lucas Coffey contributed a goal and two assists, and Alex Dotson came up with the other goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wise Central 7, Ridgeview 1
Alexandra Rogers scored three goals for a hat trick and Olivia Webb produced two goals and an assist in the Lady Warriors’ triumph.
Lauren Mulkey and Isabella Sturgill each accounted for a goal and an assist. Geanette Boggs and Raelyn Pates also had assists.
Union 11, Lee 3
Kendra Horner, Isabella Blagg and Emma Hemphill were nearly unstoppable in the Lady Bears’ opening win. Horner cut loose for four goals, and Blagg and Hemphill each coupled three goals with a pair of assists.
Grace McKinney added a goal in the win.