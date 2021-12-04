BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High controlled the second half to earn a 71-64 win over West Ridge in Friday’s boys basketball action at Viking Hall.
Brandon Dufore topped the charts with 15 points for the Vikings, who outscored the Wolves 24-12 in the third quarter to erase a one-point halftime deficit. Josh Sizemore added 11 points and Colin Brown, Zander Phillips and Braden Wilhoit each finished with eight.
Jackson Dean swished four shots from 3-point range in a 13-point effort to lead West Ridge. Ethan Bergeron and Tennessee High transfer Wade Witcher contributed 12 points apiece.
Volunteer 68, Cherokee 40
ROGERSVILLE — Joltin Harrison posted a 19-point performance to lead the Falcons to the win in their Hawkins County rivalry with the Chiefs.
Andrew Knittel added 13 points and Jon Wes Lovelace each added 11.
Colton McClay was the Cherokee leader with 14 points and Braden Standbridge scored eight.
Ridgeview 86, Twin Valley 19
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill fired off 18 points in the Wolfpack’s overwhelming win over the Panthers.
Chantz Robinette recorded 14 points and Austin Mullins finished with a dozen. Isaac Greear and Terran Owens both scored nine.
Hayden Fuller was Twin Valley’s leader with seven points.
Rye Cove 58, Hurley 30
HURLEY — Ethan Chavez scored 20 points for the Eagles, who raced to a 35-17 halftime lead and didn’t look back.
Zach Baker had 14 points.
Landon Bailey led Hurley with 19 points.
Lebanon 61, Eastside 59
COEBURN — Andy Lambert accounted for 24 points in the Pioneers’ benefit game victory. Hunter Musick played a sweet tune with 15 points and Keyton Keene finished with 10.
Eli McCoy was Eastside’s leading producer with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Gray added 14 points with five assists.
Providence Academy 89, Berean Christian 28
KNOXVILLE — The Knights took a 50-15 lead into the halftime break and rolled against the Eagles.
Andrew Lawrence had 23 points for Providence. Dom Beasley led Berean with 12 and Connor Copeland had 11.
LATE GAME
Daniel Boone 70, Tennessee High 55
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Trailblazers avenged their loss to the Vikings five days earlier at the Hardee’s Classic.
Boone took a 22-4 lead at the end of one quarter and led 48-15 at the half. Creed Musick led the way with 15 points. Luke Scott and Landon Carrico each scored 10, and Luke Jenkins and Isaac Lizotte netted nine.
Zander Phillips and Braden Wilhoit scored 11 each for Tennessee High.
GIRLS
West Ridge 50, Tennessee High 33
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Wolves romped to a 39-9 halftime lead and easily dispatched the Lady Vikings.
Fallon Taylor led a balanced attack with 12 points and Emma Niebruegge finished with 10. Lilly Crawford chipped in nine and Allie Jordan eight.
Kendall Cross was the Tennessee High leader with 13 points and Anna Kate Kinch scored 11.
Sullivan East 64, Dobyns-Bennett 59
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots knocked down 11 shots from 3-point range to down the Lady Indians.
Jenna Hare led the Sullivan East output with 20 points. Hayley Grubb scored 17, Riley Nelson finished with 13 and Abby McCarter nine.
Alexis Hood led Dobyns-Bennett with 19 points and Hannah Frye scored 12.
Volunteer 48, Cherokee 28
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Falcons held the Lady Chiefs scoreless in the third quarter.
Audrey Evans was Volunteer’s top scorer with 14 points and Kendra Huff was right behind her with 13 points.
Cherokee leaders were Macy McDavid with nine points and Emma Houck with seven.
Twin Springs 49, Tri-Cities Christian 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Chloe Gilmer had 19 points and Kaylee Keith scored 17 for the Lady Titans.
Both players added five rebounds and three assists to their stat line.
Ryleigh Gillenwater was next high for Twin Springs with seven points.
Eastside 73, Virginia High 57
BRISTOL, Va. — Azzy Hammonds torched the nets for 36 points and Taylor Clay accounted for 17 for the Spartans.
Eastside advanced to Saturday’s Ballard Lee Tip-Off championship game to face Marion.
Marion 52, John Battle 38
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Hurricanes blew by the Lady Trojans behind Ella Grace Moss with 16 points and Hayley Farris with 10.
Anna McKee scored nine points and Kara Kelley eight for Battle. Marion will face Eastside on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the championship game.