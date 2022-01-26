BIG STONE GAP — Bradley Bunch scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the first half, and Union continued its roll through the Mountain 7 District basketball slate with a 72-42 win over Wise Central on Tuesday.
Caiden Bartee and Malachi Jenkins added extra firepower for the defending VHSL Class 2 champion Bears (12-4, 7-0) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Bunch also hauled in 11 rebounds.
Ethan Collins pace Central (1-15, 0-7) with 16 points. Jack England added six.
J.I. Burton 64, Thomas Walker 50
EWING — Lonnie Lindsay had 27 points, 18 of them in the second half, and the Raiders rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Pioneers.
Zac Campbell put up 14 points and Noa Godsey had eight for J.I. Burton (7-7, 4-0 Cumberland District).
Cameron Grabeel recorded 23 points, including five treys, to lead Thomas Walker (3-10, 0-5). Nick Kimberlin added a dozen.
Twin Springs 64, Castlewood 35
NICKELSVILLE — The Titans’ smothering defense held the Blue Devils to 11 points in the second half.
Connor Lane was the leader on the offensive side with 20 points for Twin Springs (11-6, 4-1 Cumberland). Bradley Owens strung together 16 and Mason Elliott finished with 12.
Josh Hall totaled 17 for Castlewood (4-9, 0-4) and Cayden Dishman had 10.
Unicoi County 57, Volunteer 50
CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley totaled 24 points and Unicoi County handed Volunteer its first loss of the season in Upper Lakes Conference play.
The Blue Devils had four players end as double-digit scorers. Bryson Peterson produced 11 points, and Eli Johnson and Lucas Slagle each came through with 10.
Bradin Minton topped the scoring charts for the Falcons with 14 points. Andrew Knittel accounted for 10 points.
Cocke County 43, Cherokee 35
ROGERSVILLE — A valiant effort by the Chiefs came up short.
Cocke County center Kyler Hayes had 12 points in the road win, and Baylor Baxter closed with eight.
Cherokee’s Colton McLain matched Hayes with 12 points and Colin Ryan posted 10.
Science Hill 68, Daniel Boone 50
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers (22-3, 3-1 Big 5) won their 13th straight game.
Jamar Livingston did a lot of damage, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds for Science Hill. Keynan Cutlip added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds, Antonio Sydnor had 10 points, four assists and three steals, and Michaeus Rowe added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Creed Musick had 19 points to lead the Trailblazers (9-13, 2-3).
University High 71, KACHEA 38
JOHNSON CITY — The Bucs rolled to a 28-9 lead at the end of one quarter and coasted.
Joseph Armstrong muscled his way to a 22-point effort. John Carter tallied 11 points, Jacob Pealer finished with 10 and Brady Weems netted nine.
KACHEA’s leaders were Caleb Graham with 13 points and Spencer Nelson with 11.
GIRLS
Wise Central 61, Union 24
BIG STONE GAP — Emmah McAmis and Jill Sturgill caught fire early with 15 points in the first quarter, and the Lady Warriors rolled against to the Mountain 7 win.
McAmis finished with a game-high 18 points. Bayleigh Allison totaled 13 points with Abbie Jordan getting 12 for Central (12-5, 4-3). Sturgill added eight.
Isabella Blagg had nine points to lead Union (9-6, 2-4), and Brooke Bailey scored seven.
John Battle 52, Lee High 49
BRISTOL, Va. — Emma Bishop tallied 14 points, Anna McKee came through with 12 and the Lady Trojans (5-9, 1-4 Mountain 7) fended off a late charge from the Lady Generals (3-8, 0-5).
Cassidy Hammons led Lee High’s surge and finished with a game-high 16 points and Chloe Calton knocked down 13.
Madison Jessee nearly reached double figures with nine points.
Thomas Walker 49, J.I. Burton 36
EWING — The Lady Pioneers’ Lakin Burke was a menace to the Lady Raiders on both ends of the court. She posted 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists, eight steals and two blocked shots in the Cumberland victory.
Patricia Bigge provided another layer of frustration with 12 points, three steals and four blocks for Thomas Walker (10-6, 5-1).
Abigail Absher, with 10 points, was the only player in double figures for J.I. Burton (8-7, 2-3). Abby Phipps and Aniyah Hollinger netted eight each.
Eastside 66, Rye Cove 52
CLINCHPORT — Azzy Hammons piled up a 31-point performance in leading the Lady Spartans to the Cumberland win over the Lady Eagles.
Taylor Clay chimed in with 14 points, and Carter Powers had an all-around effort of 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Eastside (12-5, 6-0).
Gracie Turner had 17 points for Rye Cove (4-10, 2-4).
Twin Springs 57, Castlewood 26
NICKELSVILLE — Chloe Gilmer’s whirlwind effort of 21 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals pushed the Lady Titans (6-10, 2-3 Cumberland) to the blowout win of the Lady Blue Devils (4-11, 0-6).
Preslie Larkins had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Emma Dingus scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Volunteer 44, Unicoi County 39
CHURCH HILL — Down by four at the half, the Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Devils 14-2 in a decisive third quarter.
Audrey Evans and Kendra Huff accounted for 12 points apiece for Volunteer.
Allie Lingerfelt led Unicoi County with 12 points and Hayley Rush added eight.
Tennessee High 57, Abingdon 49
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Anna Kate Kinch netted 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Vikings.
Kendall Cross did her part in the win with 16 points, three assists and two steals. Macie Strouth scored eight points and Brooklyn Carter doled out four assists.
Sarah Williams posted a game-high 24 points to lead Abingdon.
Cocke County 81, Cherokee 65
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Red won against a Hawkins County team for a second straight night, getting out to a 25-6 lead after one quarter.
Gracie Gregg was Cocke County’s leader with 20 points. Sydney Clevenger had 14, Paige Neithammer 13 points and Camryn Halcomb 12.
Science Hill 54, Daniel Boone 26
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers built a 21-5 halftime edge and never looked back in a Big 5 tilt with the visiting Lady Trailblazers (9-12, 3-2).
Kathryne Patton was the only player on either team to reach double figures in scoring, putting up 14 points for Science Hill (11-9, 1-2).
University High 40, Tri-Cities Christian 22
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Bucs had a big second half and broke through with their first win of the season.
Catie Leonard led the Lady Bucs with 13 points. Lemy Ortiz added eight.
Michalea Dixon scored 12 of Tri-Cities Christian’s 22 points.
LATE GAME
Cocke County 60, Volunteer 54
NEWPORT — Veda Barton filled the nets with a 36-point performance, but the Lady Falcons came up short against the Lady Red on Monday.
Gregg led Cocke County with 20 points, followed by Paige Niethammer with 14. Halcomb scored 11 points and Clevenger chipped in with 10.